The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced an eight-night closure of the Peenya Elevated Flyover on the Bengaluru-bound stretch of NH-4 until August 5 for asphalting work. Motorists travelling from Nelamangala must use diversion routes during the night-time closure.

If you regularly travel between Tumakuru and Bengaluru, particularly during late-night hours, you may need to plan your journey in advance. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced an eight-night closure of the Peenya Elevated Flyover, officially known as the Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover, on the Bengaluru-bound carriageway of National Highway 4 (NH-4). The temporary closure has been announced to facilitate asphalting work, and motorists have been urged to cooperate with the revised traffic arrangements.

Flyover Closure Timings

The Peenya Elevated Flyover will remain closed to all vehicles from 10 pm to 5 am between July 27 and August 5.

However, on the Saturday and Sunday that fall within this period, the flyover will be closed from 12 midnight to 5 am instead of the usual timings.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised commuters travelling during these hours to use the designated diversion routes to avoid inconvenience.

Reason For the Closure

The flyover is being temporarily closed to facilitate asphalting work. The maintenance is aimed at improving road conditions and ensuring safer travel for motorists using one of Bengaluru's busiest highway corridors.

Alternative Route For Motorists

Vehicles travelling from Nelamangala towards Bengaluru will have to follow a diversion during the closure period.

Near the Kennametal Factory, motorists should exit onto the NH-4 service road beneath the flyover and continue towards 8th Mile. From there, they should travel via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, and the Peenya Police Station Junction before reaching Goraguntepalya.