Seven members of a family have allegedly been brutally murdered in Bengaluru's Srirampura, with police suspecting that a domestic dispute may have triggered the shocking mass killing.

Seven members of a family have allegedly been brutally murdered in Bengaluru's Srirampura, with police suspecting that a domestic dispute may have triggered the shocking mass killing. The prime accused, identified as Indushekar, allegedly bludgeoned his wife and six of her family members to death, police said on Friday.

The victims have been identified as his wife, Sunita; mother-in-law, Roopavati; and two brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar. Their wives, both named Divya, and Shankar's son, Puneeth, were also among those allegedly killed.

Police have so far recovered the body of Puneeth, while the remaining six bodies are suspected to have been dumped at multiple locations across Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, including Chikkaballapur. Search operations are underway to trace the missing bodies.

According to preliminary probe, Indushekar allegedly used a grinding stone to bludgeon the victims to death inside his house before disposing of their bodies at different locations to conceal the crime.

Investigators suspect that frequent arguments and domestic clashes between Indushekar and his wife may have culminated in the horrific killings.

Sunita had reportedly approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint after her family members disappeared. However, she was allegedly murdered later.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, determine the motive behind the alleged murders and recover the remaining bodies.