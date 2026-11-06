Bengaluru residents face rising household expenses as the Bengaluru Milk Union increased prices for essential dairy products like ghee, butter, and paneer. Effective November 4, this hike follows recent increases in milk and curd costs.

Bengaluru residents are facing another increase in household expenses as prices of essential dairy products, including ghee, butter and paneer, have gone up ahead of the festive season. The latest price revision by the Bengaluru Milk Union (BAMUL) comes shortly after Karnataka's milk and curd price hikes, adding to the financial pressure on consumers, hotels, bakeries and sweet shops.

The revised Nandini prices came into effect on November 4. A one-litre sachet of ghee, which previously cost Rs 715, now costs Rs 850, marking an increase of Rs 135. The one-litre PET jar price has increased from Rs 735 to Rs 870.

Butter prices have also risen. A 500-gram pack of salted butter now costs Rs 380, compared with the earlier Rs 310. The price of 500 grams of unsalted butter has increased from Rs 330 to Rs 390. Paneer prices have also been revised, with a 200-gram pack now costing Rs 115, up from Rs 96.

The timing of the increase has added to concerns among food businesses preparing for the festive and wedding seasons. Hotels and restaurants that use ghee and butter in popular dishes, sweets and traditional preparations may have to revise their menu prices.

“As is, the expenses during the festive season are high. Now, with the prices of milk, ghee, butter and all the associated products going up, it is a huge burden,” said Sahana K, a resident of Rajajinagar, quoted by Deccan Herald.

“We get a lot of orders to prepare sweets for Deepavali. We have locked in on many orders, and the prices have been fixed. Now, a sudden hike in ghee and butter prices will eat into our profit margins and, in some cases, may also lead to losses,” Ramesh K, a caterer from north Bengaluru, said, according to Deccan Herald report.

Also Read: Karnataka: Nandini Ghee, Butter And Paneer Prices Hiked; Check New Rates Here

P.C. Rao, honorary president of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said, “This was expected, but it is a huge financial burden on the hotel industry. An additional 25% burden including milk, curd, paneer, ghee, and butter prices hike.”

Sweet shops and bakeries are also dealing with increased ingredient costs, while households preparing Deepavali delicacies and festive snacks will have to spend more.

For Bengaluru families, the latest revision comes as an additional burden after the recent increases in milk and curd prices. With dairy products forming an essential part of everyday cooking and festive preparations, consumers may feel the impact both in grocery bills and in the cost of eating out.

The successive price revisions have once again brought the affordability of essential food products into focus, particularly for middle-class and lower-income households.

Also Read: No Gold, No Silver! Mysuru Newlyweds Receive Nandini Milk And Curd As Wedding Gifts