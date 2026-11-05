KMF has increased the prices of Nandini ghee, butter and paneer across Karnataka from November 4. The revised rates will affect household budgets, bakeries, hotels and small businesses. Check the new prices here.

People in Karnataka are facing another round of price increases, with the rising cost of essential commodities and everyday services continuing to put pressure on household budgets. Following recent hikes in milk prices and bus fares, the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (KMF) has increased the prices of several popular Nandini dairy products, including ghee, butter and paneer. The revised rates came into effect across the state on November 4, adding to the financial burden on households, bakeries, hotels and other small food businesses that depend on these products.

According to the revised price list, Nandini ghee, butter and paneer have become costlier, with the increases varying depending on the product and pack size. The price of paneer, for instance, has increased from ₹408 to ₹485 per kg, while ghee and butter prices have also been revised upwards.

Nandini Ghee Prices Increased

KMF has revised the prices of Nandini ghee across different pack sizes. The price of a one-litre ghee sachet has increased from ₹715 to ₹850, while the one-litre PET jar is now priced at ₹870, up from ₹735.

The price of the 15-kg ghee tin has also increased from ₹11,625 to ₹14,100. The revised rates are expected to affect households as well as hotels, restaurants and sweet shops that regularly use ghee.

Nandini Butter Becomes Costlier

Nandini butter prices have also increased across several variants and pack sizes. The price of 500-gm salted butter has gone up from ₹310 to ₹380, while 500-gm unsalted butter is now priced at ₹390, compared with the earlier price of ₹330.

Similarly, the price of 200-gm unsalted butter has increased from ₹135 to ₹160. The butter blister pack, which earlier cost ₹80, is now priced at ₹90.

The price revision is likely to affect bakeries, restaurants and small eateries that use butter to prepare cakes, pastries, snacks and other food items.

Nandini Paneer Price Revised

Paneer is another Nandini product for which KMF has announced revised rates. The price of one kilogram of paneer has increased from ₹408 to ₹485, marking a hike of ₹77.

According to the revised price details, regular Nandini paneer is now priced at ₹115 for 200 gm and ₹260 for 500 gm, while the one-kilogram pack costs ₹485. Medium-fat paneer is also available at revised prices.

Households, Bakeries And Hotels Face Higher Costs

The latest price revision comes at a time when households are already dealing with higher expenses following recent increases in milk prices and bus fares in Karnataka. The additional cost of ghee, butter and paneer could further affect monthly grocery budgets, particularly for families that regularly purchase these products.

Small businesses, including bakeries, hotels, restaurants and eateries, may also face higher operating costs, as these dairy products are commonly used in cooking and food preparation. Businesses may eventually pass on some of the additional expenses to customers through higher prices.

With the revised Nandini product prices taking effect across Karnataka on November 4, consumers and small traders will have to adjust to the increased cost of everyday dairy essentials.

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