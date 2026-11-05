A Mysuru couple received packets of Nandini milk and curd instead of traditional wedding gifts as their friends staged an awareness protest against the recent price hike, highlighting the rising cost of essentials for middle-class families.

Weddings in Karnataka are often marked by gifts of gold, silver, cash and household essentials for newly married couples. However, a wedding in Mysuru witnessed an unusual gesture when a group of friends presented the newlyweds with packets of Nandini milk and curd instead of traditional gifts. The gesture was aimed at drawing attention to the recent hike in milk and curd prices across Karnataka and highlighting the growing financial burden on ordinary households.

The unusual gifts were presented to Manju and Ananya, whose wedding was held on Monday, November 2, at Sri Kalabhairaveshwara Kalyana Mantapa in Kadakola village on the outskirts of Mysuru city. Their friends used the occasion to express their displeasure over the rising prices of essential commodities, pointing out that even everyday dairy products are becoming increasingly expensive.

The presentation also served as a public awareness campaign, with the organisers seeking to highlight the difficulties faced by poor and middle-class families following the latest revision in Nandini milk and curd prices.

Nandini Milk And Curd Packets Replace Traditional Wedding Gifts

The unusual presentation caught the attention of guests attending the wedding. Instead of gifting gold, silver or household items, the couple's friends presented them with packets of Nandini milk and curd on the wedding stage.

Through this symbolic gesture, the group sought to highlight how rising prices of essential food products are affecting everyday life. Milk and curd, which are regularly purchased by households across Karnataka, have become a growing concern for consumers following the recent price revision.

The initiative was also intended to draw the state government's attention to the financial pressure faced by consumers, particularly families with limited incomes.

Prajnavanta Nagarika Vedike Organises Awareness Campaign

The initiative was organised under the leadership of Kadakola Jagadish, president of the Prajnavanta Nagarika Vedike (Conscious Citizens' Forum).

Congratulating the newlyweds, Jagadish presented them with packets of Nandini milk and curd on the wedding stage. He used the occasion to raise concerns over the rising prices of dairy products and their impact on ordinary consumers.

According to Jagadish, the recent increase in milk and curd prices has added to the financial burden on poor and middle-class families. Since these products are part of everyday household consumption, even a small increase in their prices can affect monthly budgets.

He said the group chose a wedding celebration as an opportunity to draw attention to the issue and highlight the difficulties faced by the public. The gesture was intended to remind the government that rising prices of essential commodities are making it increasingly difficult for economically weaker households to manage their daily expenses.

Unique Wedding Protest Draws Attention In Mysuru

The unusual gift-giving initiative has sparked discussion among residents, with photographs and videos from the wedding ceremony circulating on social media.

By choosing Nandini milk and curd as wedding gifts, the organisers sought to turn a personal celebration into a platform to highlight a public concern. The gesture also drew attention to growing concerns among consumers over the rising cost of everyday essentials.

While wedding gifts are traditionally associated with blessings and good wishes for a couple's new life, this presentation carried an additional message about the affordability of basic commodities in Karnataka.