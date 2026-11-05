Bengaluru Diwali 2026 guidelines permit green crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm from November 8 to 10. Check firecracker restrictions, QR code rules, safety precautions and emergency helpline numbers before celebrating.

With Diwali approaching, the Karnataka Government has issued firecracker safety guidelines to curb air and noise pollution and prevent accidents during the festival. People across the state will be permitted to burst only green crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm from November 8 to 10. The restrictions have been issued in accordance with Supreme Court directives, with district authorities and the police instructed to ensure strict compliance.

The Bengaluru Police has also urged residents to celebrate a safe and responsible Diwali by following precautionary measures, avoiding firecracker use in restricted areas and ensuring that children are supervised. Authorities have warned that those violating the guidelines could face legal action under applicable laws.

Firecrackers Allowed Only Between 8 PM And 10 PM

According to the state government's guidelines, firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm during the three-day period from November 8 to 10. The restriction aims to minimise the impact of firecrackers on air quality and noise levels during the festival.

District authorities and the police have been instructed to ensure that the permitted timings are strictly followed. Bursting crackers outside these hours is prohibited, and action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines.

Only Green Crackers Permitted In Karnataka

The Karnataka Government has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers during Diwali. These crackers must carry a QR code on their packaging to establish their authenticity.

The sale, transportation and use of firecrackers without the mandatory QR code have been prohibited. Authorities have warned that such crackers may be confiscated and criminal cases registered against those involved in their illegal sale or transportation.

Ban On Firecrackers Near Hospitals, Schools And Religious Places

People have been advised not to burst firecrackers near hospitals, schools, petrol pumps, religious places or crowded public areas. Authorities have also directed officials to maintain firecracker-free zones, particularly around sensitive locations such as hospitals and major places of worship.

Residents have been urged to avoid activities that could put patients, children, senior citizens and others at risk.

Bengaluru Police Issues Diwali Safety Guidelines

The Bengaluru Police has asked residents to follow basic safety precautions while celebrating Diwali. Children must be supervised by adults while bursting crackers, and appropriate safety gear and fire extinguishers should be kept readily available.

The police have also advised people to purchase firecrackers only from authorised shops. Residents have been urged to report illegal sales and violations of safety rules to the authorities.

Violators To Face Legal Action

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the firecracker guidelines. The illegal sale or transportation of unauthorised crackers, bursting firecrackers outside the permitted hours and ignoring safety restrictions could lead to legal consequences under applicable laws.

The government has appealed to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali by prioritising traditional lamps and minimising the use of firecrackers. The move aims to protect the health of children, senior citizens, people with respiratory sensitivities and animals.

For emergencies, residents can contact the emergency helpline at 112 or the ambulance service at 108.

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