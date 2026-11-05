A 30-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a chair, doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a chair, doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, police said. The accused husband has been arrested. The incident took place in Jagatpur village, under the Sikandarpur police outpost area.

According to police, when officers reached the house, the woman, identified as Sonam, had suffered severe burn injuries. Her body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are under way.

Sonam had married 35-year-old Sukhbir Singh in a love marriage 11 years ago. The couple had two children. However, she had reportedly developed a relationship with another man from the same village and allegedly wanted to leave her husband to start a life with him.

To resolve the matter, a panchayat involving both parties was convened at the Sikandarpur police outpost two days before the incident. Sonam reportedly agreed to end the relationship and continue living with her husband.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn later that evening when the other man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to a local clinic, where he survived after receiving medical treatment.

Tensions reportedly resurfaced between Sonam and Sukhbir the following day, triggering another confrontation. During the dispute, Sukhbir allegedly tied his wife to a chair, poured petrol over her and set her on fire.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing a commotion. By the time officers arrived, family members, including the accused, had reportedly fled the house. Sukhbir was subsequently traced and arrested by the police.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar visited the village following the incident. Further investigation is underway.