A woman's Instagram video discussing public etiquette on trains has sparked a conversation online. She calls out passengers who play audio aloud without headphones during long journeys, urging them to be more considerate. The video has received support from other users who share her frustration with the lack of basic etiquette on public transport.

A woman travelling by train has sparked a discussion about public etiquette after calling out passengers who play music or other audio aloud during long journeys. In a video posted to her Instagram account, @trish_pl13, the woman, known as Trish, advised other visitors to use headphones and refrain from bothering others nearby. In the video, Trish claimed to have seen that some travellers seemed to care little about other people's comfort and privacy.

“Hi, I am travelling by train today, and I have noticed something: some people lack basic etiquette. They do not use headphones and fail to mind their own business, making everyone else a part of it. I don't want to listen to your music, nor I want to know what you are listening to, but you don't give me peace for nine to seven hours while traveling. So please have some etiquette and learn that and also please teach your class. Thank you,” she said.

She emphasised in her statement how passengers may find it especially annoying to listen to music, view films, or answer calls over the loudspeaker during lengthy flights.

"Please learn etiquette" was the description she used when sharing the video.

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Passengers on public transit frequently have to share small spaces for extended periods of time, thus basic care is crucial. Some individuals might rather sleep, work, read, or travel in silence, whereas others would not mind background noise. Passengers may enjoy their favourite material without pressuring other travellers to listen to it by using headphones.

Internet Reacts

Although there haven't been many responses to the video thus far, a few of individuals concurred with Trish and expressed similar worries on the conduct of train riders.

One user commented, "This is true," corroborating the woman's assessment of some tourists' lack of care.

Another commenter echoed her request that travellers use greater caution in public areas, saying, "Yes, I agree with you."

"Exactly," said a third user, describing how certain people act as if they had total power over the cabin. They even act as though the train were their own home.