Indian Railways has successfully reduced consequential train accidents by 88% in the last twelve years, with the safety index improving by 91%. This follows a significant increase in safety-related expenditure and technological upgrades across the network.

Indian Railways has been able to decrease consequential train accidents by 88% over the past twelve years, with 16 accidents in 2025-2026 from 135 during 2014-15. Only two consequential train accidents are recorded so far in 2026-27 till June, an official statement said.

A related safety metric, the Consequential Accident Index (accidents per million train-kilometres run), has dropped to 0.01 in 2025-26 from 0.11 in 2014-15, roughly a 91% improvement, according to a release.

Increased Investment in Safety

On Indian Railways, the expenditure on safety-related activities has increased over the years. The budget for safety-related work has moved from roughly Rs 39,200 crore in 2013-14 up to Rs 1,17,693 crore in 2025-26, and Rs 1,20,389 crore for 2026-27.

System-Wide Technological Upgrades

Signalling and Interlocking Enhancements

Along with that, electrical/electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,671 stations up to June 30 to reduce accidents due to human failure. Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 10,395 Level Crossing Gates up to June 30 for enhancing safety at LC Gates. Complete Track Circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,671 stations up to 30.06.2026, the release said.

Detailed instructions on issues related to the safety of Signalling, e.g. mandatory correspondence check, alteration work protocol, preparation of completion drawing, etc. have been issued. System of disconnection and reconnection for S&T equipment as per protocol has been re-emphasised.

Locomotive Safety Devices

All locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD) to improve alertness of Loco Pilots. Retro-reflective sigma boards are provided on the mast, which is located two OHE masts prior to the signals in electrified territories, to alert the crew about the signal ahead when visibility is low due to foggy weather. A GPS-based Fog Safety Device (FSD) is provided to loco pilots in fog-affected areas, which enables loco pilots to know the distance of the approaching landmarks like signals, level crossing gates, etc.

Track Modernisation and Maintenance

Advanced Track Structure and Laying

A modern track structure consisting of 60kg, 90 Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, Prestressed Concrete Sleeper (PSC) Normal/Wide base sleepers with elastic fastening, fan-shaped layout turnout on PSC sleepers, Steel Channel/H-beam Sleepers on girder bridges is used while carrying out primary track renewals, the release noted.

Mechanisation of track laying activity through use of track machines like PQRS, TRT, T-28 etc. to reduce human errors.

Maximising supply of 130m/260m long rail panels for increasing progress of rail renewal and avoiding welding of joints, thereby improving safety.

Monitoring and Flaw Detection

Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing of rails to detect flaws and timely removal of defective rails. Laying of longer rails, minimising the use of Alumino Thermic Welding and adoption of better welding technology for rails, i.e., Flash Butt Welding.

Monitoring of track geometry by OMS (Oscillation Monitoring System) and TRC (Track Recording Cars). Patrolling of railway tracks to look out for weld/rail fractures. The use of Thick Web Switches and Weldable CMS Crossing in turnout renewal works.

Inspections at regular intervals are carried out to monitor and educate staff for observance of safe practices.

Web-based online monitoring system of track assets viz. Track database and decision support system has been adopted to decide rationalised maintenance requirements and optimise inputs. Detailed instructions on issues related with safety of Track, e.g. integrated block, corridor block, worksite safety, monsoon precautions, etc. have been issued, the release said.

Improvements in Rolling Stock and Infrastructure

Coach and Level Crossing Upgrades

Preventive maintenance of railway assets (Coaches & Wagons) is undertaken to ensure safe train operations. Replacement of conventional ICF design coaches with LHB design coaches is being done. All unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on Broad Gauge (BG) route have been eliminated by January 2019.

Bridge and Fire Safety Measures

Safety of Railway Bridges is ensured through regular inspection of Bridges. The requirement of repair/rehabilitation of Bridges is taken up based upon the conditions assessed during these inspections.

As per the release, Indian Railways has displayed Statutory "Fire Notices" for widespread passenger information in all coaches. Fire posters are provided in every coach so as to educate and alert passengers regarding various Do's and Don'ts to prevent fire. These include messages regarding not carrying any inflammable material, explosives, prohibition of smoking inside the coaches, penalties, etc.

Production Units are providing Fire detection and suppression system in newly manufactured Power Cars and Pantry Cars, Fire and Smoke detection system in newly manufactured coaches. Progressive fitment of the same in existing coaches is also underway by Zonal Railways in a phased manner.

Procedural Reforms and Staff Training

Regular counselling and training of staff is undertaken. Concept of Rolling Block introduced in Indian Railways (Open Lines) General Rules vide Gazette notification dated 30.11.2023, wherein work of integrated maintenance/ repair/replacement of assets is planned up to 52 weeks in advance on a rolling basis and executed as per plan.

Kavach: Automatic Train Protection System

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. Kavach is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order (SIL-4). Kavach aids the Loco Pilot in running of trains within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the trains to run safely during inclement weather, the Ministry said.

The first field trials on the passenger trains were started in February 2016. Based on the experience gained and an Independent Safety Assessment of the system by an Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), three firms were approved in 2018-19 for supply of Kavach Ver 3.2. Kavach was adopted as the National ATP system in July, 2020.

According to the release, Implementation of the Kavach System involves several activities. Installation of Station Kavach at each and every station and block section. Installation of RFID Tags throughout the track length. Installation of telecom Towers throughout the section. Laying of Optical Fibre Cable along the track. Provision of Loco Kavach on each and every Locomotive running on Indian Railways.

After extensive and elaborate trials, Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on 2,569 Route Kilometres as of July 20, covering the high-density Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)