A man detained in a missing minor case allegedly swallowed a lock-up key at a police station near Bengaluru. Doctors avoided surgery and reportedly fed him nearly 10 kg of bananas over three days to safely recover the key naturally.

In an unusual incident that surprised both police personnel and hospital staff, a youth detained in connection with a missing minor case allegedly swallowed a lock-up key inside a police station in Bengaluru Rural district. The bizarre episode took place at the Madanayakanahalli police station near Nelamangala and later led to an unconventional medical procedure involving kilograms of bananas to safely recover the key without surgery.

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The youth, identified as Ramu, is a native of Ballari who was residing in Bengaluru. According to police officials, he was traced using mobile tower location data during an investigation related to a complaint about a missing 17-year-old girl.

Youth Allegedly Swallowed Key Inside Police Station

Police said Ramu was brought to the station for questioning after investigators tracked his movements during the inquiry. Officials suspect that he panicked after fearing possible legal action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During his detention at the police station on Sunday, Ramu allegedly swallowed a lock-up key in what police believe was an attempt to harm himself.

The incident immediately caused panic among officers, who rushed him to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment.

Doctors Avoid Surgery, Opt For Unusual Method

After conducting medical examinations, doctors reportedly decided against surgery and instead opted for a non-invasive treatment method to safely remove the metallic object from his body.

Hospital sources said Ramu was placed under close medical observation and was reportedly fed nearly 10 kilograms of bananas over three days to help the key pass naturally through his digestive system.

The unusual treatment eventually proved successful, and the key was recovered without the need for surgical intervention.

Police Continue Probe Into Missing Minor Case

Following his discharge from the hospital, Ramu was brought back to the Madanayakanahalli police station on Tuesday. Police officials said a separate case was registered against him for the alleged suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the missing minor case is still underway, and officials said further inquiries are continuing.