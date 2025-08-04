Despite prior complaints, authorities only took action after the widespread publicity, temporarily filling potholes with soil. Public concern remains high, with demands for long-term road maintenance and improved safety measures.

Kanpur: A father’s unusual protest in the city has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the dangerous condition of local roads. In a dramatic act of dissent, he was seen lying with a bed and pillow in a waterlogged pothole, shouting slogans to highlight the authorities' inaction.

The protest was sparked after his young daughter, a fourth-grade student, was injured when her bicycle hit a pothole in the Barra-8 area. The man, identified as Sheelu Dubey, a trader and resident of I Block, staged the protest near the damaged stretch between Ramgopal Chauraha and Jarauli. Despite multiple complaints, he said the road remained in disrepair, posing a constant threat to commuters.

A video of the protest shows Dubey submerged in muddy water, with bedding laid out, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as a school bus passed by. Children inside the bus echoed his slogans, adding to the protest’s impact. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In a show of solidarity, local residents planted rice saplings in potholes, symbolizing their frustration with the government's failure to address the issue. Dubey revealed that his online appeals had gone unanswered, despite the road being a crucial link to schools, homes, and markets—and even leading to an educational institution run by a local political leader.

“This road sees thousands of vehicles daily. Accidents are frequent, and it feels like the authorities are waiting for a tragedy before acting,” Dubey said.

Following the public outcry, municipal officials visited the site and quickly filled the potholes with soil using a JCB machine. Mayor Pramila Pandey assured that proper repair work would begin after the monsoon and, in the meantime, mud and gravel were being used to minimize risks.

However, social media users raised concerns that filling potholes with loose soil might worsen the problem, especially during rains. The incident has reignited public discourse on urban infrastructure, with residents from other localities also reporting similar road conditions. There are now growing demands for regular inspections and a long-term road maintenance strategy to ensure commuter safety across the city.