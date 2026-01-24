A Bengaluru man was stunned to discover a Rapido driver owns a 2 BHK flat worth over 80 lakh and works at an international company. The video sparked discussions on unconventional jobs, financial independence, and changing perceptions of success.

A short Instagram video shared by Bengaluru resident Ankit Sharma has gone viral, sparking conversations about the city’s evolving work culture and shifting perceptions of success. The clip captures Sharma’s astonishment after discovering that a Rapido bike taxi driver he travelled with was far more financially secure than he initially assumed.

Surprising Encounter With a Rapido Driver

In the video, Sharma narrates the encounter with visible disbelief. He says, “Bengaluru is crazy and this has happened twice in a row with me. I was going in a Rapido, okay? And you know, that Rapido driver, he has a 2BHK flat worth over 80 lakh rupees. He works in an international company as a quality analyst. Brother, and he is riding a Rapido.”

The text overlay on the video read: “Bengaluru is crazy. I am not getting used to it.”

Sharma added that he had also come across another Rapido driver who owns a café and a flat worth 60–70 lakh rupees. Yet, the driver continues to ride a Rapido simply for enjoyment.

Social Media Reactions

The video has attracted significant attention online, with many sharing their thoughts on the unexpected revelation. Some reactions include:

One user commented: “It's all about mindset bro”

Second user commented: “I am proud of rapido drivers.”

Third user commented: “Same I heard that the person we take vegetables and fruits said that he owns two houses.”

Changing Perspectives on Success

The video has reignited discussions about unconventional career choices and financial independence. It highlights that many people in Bengaluru pursue side gigs or unconventional work not out of necessity, but as a hobby or for supplemental income. This trend challenges traditional notions of success and wealth, proving that appearances can often be deceiving.