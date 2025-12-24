A techie recently took to social media to share an unexpected and emotional encounter with his Rapido driver, a businessman whose life changed completely after the Covid pandemic as he lost nearly everything.

A techie recently took to social media to share an unexpected and emotional encounter with his Rapido driver, a businessman whose life changed completely after the Covid pandemic as he lost nearly everything. The post was shared by @0xChiraag on X, with the caption, “I was on a Rapido bike today, just a normal ride. Out of nowhere, he started telling me his story.”

The driver revealed that he had studied hotel management at Amity University. His early years were marked by stability and privilege—his father served in the army, the family ran a successful business, and life, by his own admission, was comfortable and joyful.

Then came Covid.

The pandemic didn’t just disrupt their business—it annihilated it. According to the driver, his family lost an estimated Rs 13–14 crore as operations collapsed under prolonged lockdowns and economic paralysis. What took years to build was wiped out in months.

Refusing to surrender, he made another attempt at rebuilding. Along with a friend, he launched a startup, hoping to reclaim some sense of control over his future. That effort, too, failed and he lost another Rs 4 lakh. By then, savings were exhausted, options had run dry, and the weight of repeated failure had become unbearable.

“All I had was this bike,” he told the passenger, explaining why he turned to Rapido to survive.

As the driver spoke about his journey, his voice broke. Fighting back tears, he said he wasn’t ready to give up yet. He still believed in God. He still believed life might offer him one final chance.

“I’ll try one last time, one more shot before I give up,” he said.

Netizens react

The post drew widespread reactions online, with many calling it a stark reminder of how Covid changed lives overnight.

A user wrote, "COVID ruined many families. Financially as well."

Another user commented, "That’s a lot of money to lose and to become a Rapido driver. If they have built a business that big, I bet they can get back their business, if their consumer base is still strong. He needs to just connect to the right investors and take it from there."

