A Bengaluru woman was verbally abused by a Rapido driver during a job interview ride and later harassed digitally. Her husband said, “She didn’t argue, just paid.” Police and Rapido have been alerted; safety concerns for women rise.

A terrifying incident in Bengaluru has raised serious safety concerns for women using app-based cab services. A woman, heading for a job interview in HSR Layout, was verbally abused by a Rapido driver when she asked him to drop her at the correct location. The situation escalated after she and her husband lodged a complaint, as the driver began harassing her digitally and is aware of their home location. The couple now live in fear, questioning how safe women can feel even during daylight.

Wrong Drop Leads to Verbal Abuse

The incident began this morning when the woman booked a Rapido cab from her home in Bengaluru. Already anxious and under pressure due to the job interview, she was initially dropped at the wrong location. After realising the venue was about 800 metres away, she asked the driver to take her to the correct spot.

“She didn’t argue. She didn’t fight. She paid him and got down because she just wanted to reach the interview on time,” her husband said. However, according to the couple, the driver became verbally abusive after she closed the cab door a little harder than usual, hurling degrading words in Hindi, including calling her a “slut.”

Harassment Continues After Complaint

Once home, the couple immediately reported the abuse to Rapido. However, the situation worsened when the driver began sending abusive messages via GPay.

“What’s making this genuinely frightening is that he knows where we live. He picked her up from our home. He has her name and phone number. Despite this, he felt comfortable abusing her again digitally,” the husband shared. The couple has reported these messages to Rapido and are awaiting a response, but fears for their safety continue to mount.

Questions Raised About Safety

The incident has left the couple and the wider community questioning the safety of women using app-based transport services. They asked:

Should this be treated as a serious safety concern?

Should they go to the police immediately or wait for Rapido’s response?

Has anyone faced something similar in Bengaluru?

What actually works when cab drivers escalate like this?

How Did Social Media React?

The story has sparked discussions on social media, with Reddit users sharing their advice and experiences:

One user commented: “I faced a similar situation and we logged a complaint and then those guys came back begging us, please report no matter whatever happens there is no point in living if you cannot take a stand for your wife.”

Second user commented: “File police complaint. Escalate to Rapido leadership by posting on X. These chapris are a huge problem for working class people who pay for their welfare from our taxes.”

Third user commented: “If you live in a gated community, make sure you circulate pic of the driver to security guards and explain the situation. File an intimidation and harassment report with Rapido and police.”

Growing Concerns About App-Based Transport Safety

This incident highlights the vulnerability of women using ride-hailing services in Bengaluru. While digital platforms have transformed urban mobility, cases of harassment and abuse raise questions about accountability, driver vetting, and rapid response mechanisms for emergencies.

Experts advise that victims immediately lodge formal complaints with the police, document all evidence, and escalate the matter through the cab platform’s official channels to ensure legal protection and safety.