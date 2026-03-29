Four members of a family in Karnataka allegedly attempted suicide late Saturday night, reportedly over crushing debt and financial strain. Two died, while two others remain in critical condition.

Four members of a family in Karnataka allegedly attempted suicide late Saturday night, reportedly over crushing debt and financial strain. Two died, while two others remain in critical condition. Police revealed that Asha (55) and her daughter Varshitha (32) were found dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Mohan MR (26) and his 11-year-old nephew Mayank were found grievously injured and were rushed to a private hospital in Attibele, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Family members have alleged that persistent harassment by creditors may have driven the family to take such an extreme step.

According to police, the family had recorded a disturbing video before the incident, expressing their inability to cope with mounting pressure from lenders. The video was later shared with relatives.

Neighbours, alerted by distressing sounds from the house, gathered outside only to find the main door locked from within. They opened it and found Asha and Varshitha dead, while Mohan and young Mayank were writhing in pain. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital, and police were informed.

Relatives, who had rushed to the spot after seeing the video, found Asha and Varshitha unresponsive. Police suspect that Mohan, reportedly burdened by severe financial losses in a chit fund business, may have attacked the three with a knife and slit their throats before attempting to end his own life.

Further probe revealed that Varshitha had been battling a brain tumour for over a year and a half and was in critical condition. The family had reportedly incurred heavy debts for her treatment, compounded by financial losses, which may have ultimately pushed them.