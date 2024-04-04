Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru man seeks 'refuge' in OYO room to beat the heat, shares pic on X; SEE company's witty response!

    Amidst soaring temperatures in Bengaluru, Rishabh Srivastava booked an OYO room solely for air conditioning, sparking humour on social media. Srivastava joked about being a "refugee" from the heat, prompting OYO to respond in kind. CEO Ritesh Agarwal joined the banter. Netizens chimed in, some teasing, others empathizing. Despite the heat, Srivastava's humorous approach brought levity.

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    With temperatures soaring in Bengaluru, one resident found a unique solution to beat the heat – booking an OYO room solely for the air conditioning. Rishabh Srivastava's plight caught attention on social media, prompting a humorous response from OYO Rooms.

    Amidst the scorching temperatures gripping Bengaluru, Rishabh Srivastava sought refuge from the relentless heat by turning to social media to share his unconventional solution – booking an OYO room solely for the air conditioning. In a lighthearted post, Srivastava expressed his struggle with the rising temperatures, jokingly referring to himself as a "refugee" from the heat.

    From pleasant city to parched, Bengaluru water crisis hits historic highs

    In his social media post, Srivastava humorously remarked, "Looks like Bangalore weather decided to level up from chill to grill. Can’t survive without AC anymore. Checked into an OYO as a refugee." 

    Responding to Srivastava's post, OYO Rooms didn't miss a beat, injecting a touch of humour into the conversation. The company's official account quipped, "Bengaluru, you had one job. But now, we're doing it." Even CEO Ritesh Agarwal supported the company's response, resharing the post and adding to the banter.

    India likely to witness extreme heat wave in April-June, THESE states to face worst impact

    As Srivastava's post gained traction, netizens chimed in with their thoughts. While some jokingly teased him for seeking refuge in an OYO room, others empathized with his plight, highlighting the extreme temperatures not only in Bengaluru but in other cities as well.

    One user wrote, "You have multiple important jobs to do, do you expect others to do it for you?" while another noted, "At least Bangalore is better; chill to grill. Check with other cities of other states; it is grill to roast. As a local guy, I am happy with our weather without any complaint. At least we can sleep below the fan at night; in other cities, you will sweat in your pants."

     

