India likely to witness extreme heat wave in April-June, THESE states to face worst impact

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from April 19.

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to be worst-hit, the weather department said on Monday. Director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, stated that "above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India."

The most recent IMD bulletin indicates that over several areas of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states, and north Odisha, Mohapatra, normal to below-average maximum temperatures are predicted. But throughout the same time frame, the majority of the northern and central plains will probably have to put up with above-average temperatures and days with heatwaves.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail amid protests, will be lodged in jail No. 2 (WATCH)

At least 10 to 20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, the IMD update mentioned. The meteorological service has issued a warning, stating that above-normal maximum temperatures are predicted in April over central India and the surrounding regions of the northern plains and south India.

The worst heatwaves are probably coming to Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh in April. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the head of IMD, continued by saying that heatwaves in certain areas are predicted to last two to eight days, as opposed to the typical one to three days.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in India in 2024 are scheduled to be held in seven stages between April 19 and June 1, a period of over a month and a half. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Update: Light rain expected in 8 districts in next 5 days; Check details