A Bengaluru man, Paul, has gone viral after quitting his corporate job without a backup plan, citing immense stress, excessive workload, and a disappointing 6% salary hike. His story, shared by Humans of Bombay, has sparked a widespread conversation about pressures of corporate life and the difficult decision to leave a job for mental well-being.

A Bengaluru man has shared why he decided to leave his corporate job without having another offer lined up. Many individuals can relate to his grievances on poor pay, excessive workloads, and the stress of corporate life, which has sparked a larger internet conversation. Pramod Paul stated in a video posted by Humans of Bombay that he realised it was time to leave after years of stress, hard hours, and a modest pay increase. Some applauded his choice, while others questioned if it was the proper one to resign without a backup plan.

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Paul stated at the start of the video that he had quit his work even though he had received no alternative offer. “You see the glow on my face? The day has come. I am resigning. No job offers in hand, no backup plans, nothing," he said. He claimed that his responsibilities had grown over the years, but his salary had not kept pace.

According to him, he was handling work meant for a senior analyst while holding the position of an analyst. “After working day in and day out, the line between day and night was blurred. At this point, I’ve been given the work of a senior analyst, the position of an analyst, and the salary of an intern," he said.

Paul also discussed his most recent evaluation, stating the rise disappointed him. "So much worry and sadness, all for what? 6% hike? 6%! It's Rs 2,600 per month," he explained.

He claimed that the tension finally drove him to seek professional assistance. “After so much anxiety, I went and saw a psychiatrist. That consultation fee was Rs 2,000. She suggested me to stress management treatment. That cost Rs 3,000 every session. "If the therapy session costs more than your annual rise, you're definitely done," he joked.

Paul was raised in Kolar, which is close to Bengaluru, according to Humans of Bombay. He said that his mother was a housewife and his father was a preacher, and that the family had taken out loans to pay for his brother's and his own schooling. He took out a loan of Rs 8 lakh to assist pay off his family's obligations after graduating and began working as a financial manager. Afterwards, he worked for nearly four years in a financial firm.

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“I watched local tea vendors make Rs 2 lakhs a month while I was stuck with a salary that was basically peanuts," he added.

Paul revealed that his last working day will be August 15. He admitted he still has Rs 3 lakh of his education loan left to repay and does not know what comes next.