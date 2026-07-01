Three people, including two young sisters, were killed after a retaining wall collapsed onto rented houses in Mangaluru's Naguri area during heavy rain. Three others were rescued as the tragedy raised fresh concerns over retaining wall safety in rain-hit regions.

A tragic incident unfolded in Mangaluru amid relentless heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of three people, including two young sisters, after a retaining wall collapsed onto a row of rented houses. The incident occurred in the Naguri area, behind the Kankanady Police Station, in the early hours of the morning while most residents were asleep. Rescue teams managed to save three people from beneath the debris after a challenging operation.

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Four Families Lived in the Rented Houses

The affected property comprised four rented houses occupied by different families. The retaining wall collapsed onto two of these houses after a nearby hillock gave way due to incessant rain. The wall came crashing down without warning, trapping the occupants inside their homes as they slept.

Bihar Family Loses Two Young Daughters

The tragedy proved devastating for a family originally from Bihar. Lal Babu, who has been living in the area behind the Kankanady Police Station with his family for nearly 20 years, resided there with his wife, Indu, and their four daughters, Anusha, Alka, Anamika Chaurasia and Pari.

The collapse claimed the lives of eight-year-old Anamika Chaurasia and her four-year-old sister, Pari. Their parents escaped unharmed, while their elder daughters, Alka, 14, and Anusha, 11, sustained minor injuries. Both girls were rescued from the debris and admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where they are undergoing treatment.

Woman Killed in Neighbouring House

The adjoining house was occupied by a local couple, Balakrishna, 48, and Shantha, 46. The force of the retaining wall collapse caused part of their house to cave in. Shantha was trapped beneath the rubble and died at the scene, while Balakrishna survived after being rescued.

Rescue Teams Save Three Survivors

Following the incident, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the site and launched a challenging rescue operation.

The teams successfully rescued Balakrishna, along with Alka and Anusha, who had been trapped beneath the debris and were crying out for help. All three were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for emergency treatment and are reported to be responding well.

Senior police officials and district administration personnel later visited the site to assess the situation, oversee relief efforts and investigate the cause of the retaining wall collapse.

Eyewitness Account

Neighbours said they rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise at around 4 am, only to find that the roof had already collapsed.