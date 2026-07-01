A viral video of a car struggling on a hairpin turn in Landour, Uttarakhand, has sparked a debate about the effectiveness of Indian driving schools. The incident has led many to question whether current driver training adequately prepares students for real-world road conditions, particularly on difficult terrains like mountain roads.

A discussion over whether driving schools in India adequately train students for real-world road conditions has begun after a driver in Landour, Uttarakhand, struggled to manoeuvre a car on a tight hairpin turn. Many people are wondering what drivers really learn before obtaining a licence after seeing the popular video of residents helping to push the stalled car uphill. The video, which Nikhil Saini posted on X, shows a frightening moment on one of Landour's twisty mountain roads. The car continuously loses speed and rolls back as it tries to move upward, making it impossible for the driver to climb the incline even after several efforts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Locals ultimately move forward to push the automobile, assisting it in clearing the turn, as cars are waiting behind and it is stuck on the slope. Even while no one is hurt, the video has led many people on the internet to wonder if situations like these reveal deficiencies in driver education rather than personal driving prowess.

Reflecting on the incident, Saini wrote, “Do our driving schools and driving licence tests really prepare people for real world driving challenges?” He added that he had witnessed similar situations before. "I've seen many people struggle in difficult terrains and situations. Not everyone, but many."

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Saini argues that the issue stems from the way driving is taught in India.The reasoning is straightforward. Most driving schools teach you how to acquire your license in a month, not how to manage steep roads, small mountain passes, emergency braking, inclement weather, or other real-world driving circumstances."

His remark struck a chord with many social media users, especially those who had travelled across steep terrain. Several reviewers noted that persons who are used to driving exclusively on city streets or highways may have limited experience with steep inclines, hairpin corners, and hill starts before earning their licenses.

While not every driver is expected to be an expert on mountain roads, some contended that driving courses had to incorporate hands-on instruction for tough scenarios including hill starts, emergency braking, negotiating sharp turns, and keeping control on rough terrain. Many have pointed out that a lack of such expertise might raise the danger of collisions for other road users, including passengers and pedestrians, in addition to the driver.