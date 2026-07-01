A video from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, showing a dead cow's carcass being dragged by a municipal garbage truck has sparked widespread outrage. The cow, which died in a road accident, was moved by sanitation workers after two days due to a lack of other vehicles, leading to public condemnation and calls for an investigation.

A video from Jhallar Gram Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district has sparked widespread outrage after showing the carcass of a dead cow being dragged by a municipal garbage collection vehicle. Members of the Rashtriya Hindu Sena, cow protection organisations, and locals all expressed disapproval of the video as it swiftly went viral on social media.

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Demands for a fair inquiry and severe punishment for anyone found guilty have been sparked by the occurrence. The cow died after being hit by an unknown car on the Paratwada Road, according to the local authorities. The animal's body lay by the side of the road for over two days since no owner came forward to claim it because it seemed to be stray.

According to officials, the body started to decay and emit an unpleasant odour while it was left neglected, which raised questions about public health and sanitation. Sanitation personnel allegedly tied the dead cow with a rope and used the village rubbish collection truck to take it from a showroom to the waste disposal site because there was no tractor or trolley available to move the body right away. A bystander captured the incident on camera while it was being removed. The video went viral as soon as it appeared online on Monday, eliciting strong responses from the public.

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The Rashtriya Hindu Sena and other local organisations have denounced the event. Deepak Malviya, the state president, criticised the animal's treatment as "inhuman" and demanded responsibility. "Even a deceased cow deserves to be treated with dignity and given a respectful final rite."He urged the district administration to conduct an impartial inquiry and take strict action against any officials or employees found negligent.

Manish Narware, Sarpanch of Jhallar Gram Panchayat, admitted the occurrence and claimed that the cow perished in a traffic accident two days prior. He stated that the government was unable to organise a tractor in time, forcing sanitation personnel to utilise the garbage truck to clear the road.