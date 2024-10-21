Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Man rapes borrower's minor daughter for not repaying Rs 30,000 loan; POCSO case filed

    A 39-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl over her father's unpaid Rs 30,000 loan. The accused used threats and blackmail to exploit her vulnerability. He now faces charges under the POCSO Act for his heinous action.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    In a horrifying incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested by Madanayakanahalli police for repeatedly raping a minor girl after her father failed to repay a loan. The accused, Ravikumar, had loaned Rs 70,000 to the girl's father, of which Rs 40,000 had been repaid in instalments. Ravikumar had been visiting the family’s home frequently to collect the remaining Rs 30,000.

    Initially visiting the family as a debt collector, Ravikumar started spending more time at the house, especially when the girl’s father was not at home. He gained the family’s trust and often asked the 17-year-old girl to serve him tea or coffee, claiming he would wait for her father to return. Over time, Ravikumar began acting inappropriately with the girl, using the unpaid loan as leverage. He threatened her, saying if she informed her family, he would create further problems in recovering the debt.

    Pakistan: Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH)

    The girl, fearing trouble for her father, silently endured Ravikumar’s harassment. His actions escalated when he forcibly kissed her while she was alone at home, repeating this several times. He recorded photos and videos of these incidents on his phone, which he later used to blackmail her into silence. Under threat of sharing the material on social media, Ravikumar raped the minor girl on multiple occasions.

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    The victim initially stayed quiet out of concern for her father but, as the harassment worsened, she eventually informed her family. The family then complained to the Madanayakanahalli police. Following the complaint, the police arrested Ravikumar, and a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the incident has sparked concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable families in financial distress.

