Pakistan: Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH)

Over 200 protesters were reportedly arrested in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, after police used tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations led by students, sparked by the alleged rape of a female student at a private college in Lahore.

Over 200 protesters were reportedly arrested in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, after police used tear gas to disperse violent demonstrations led by students, sparked by the alleged rape of a female student at a private college in Lahore. The protests, which initially started in Lahore, have spread across Pakistan's Punjab in recent days, leading to widespread clashes, vandalism, and growing unrest.

The protests were triggered by viral reports on social media last week, accusing a security guard at the Lahore college of involvement in the alleged rape of a student. Outraged by the incident, students quickly mobilized on social platforms, staging demonstrations in front of various colleges. In the past few days, confrontations between protesters, security guards, and police have intensified, with at least 28 people injured during clashes on Monday.

Despite the mounting protests, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz dismissed the rape allegations as “fabricated news,” blaming the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for spreading “fake reports” online. Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Director Agha Tahir and other officials also termed the incident as "baseless."

Rawalpindi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Hafiz Kamran Asghar confirmed today that approximately 150 protesters had been arrested during violent demonstrations. "The situation is now completely under control," he stated, adding that law enforcement had been reluctant to arrest students but would take legal action if anyone attempted to take the law into their own hands.

SSP Asghar emphasized that all aspects of the protest are under investigation and that a heavy police presence has been deployed along major roads near educational institutions across the city. SSP Asghar stated that while they did not intend to arrest students, legal action would be taken against anyone who attempted to take the law into their own hands under the pretext of protests.

“All the angles of the protest are being investigated,” the SSP was quoted as saying in a Dawn report. He added that a large police contingent has been stationed on the main roads outside colleges in various parts of the city.

“All the closed roads have also been opened,” SSP Asghar said.

"Regarding unconfirmed news in Lahore, students' protest matter, Rawalpindi Police personnel are deployed at various locations across the city, Rawalpindi Police is fully prepared to deal with any law and order situation, vandalism under the guise of protest. or violation of law is not acceptable under any circumstances," wrote Rawalpindi police in a post on X.

"Those involved in illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands, all the situation is being monitored, action will also be taken against the elements behind the protest, students are the future of this nation, any illegal activity is part of it. Parents are requested to keep their children away from illegal activities, the future of children can be ruined in case of legal action," the police added.

The violent demonstrations have now spread to other cities across Punjab. In Gujrat district, students ransacked and torched multiple PGC campuses, resulting in the death of a security guard. At least 185 individuals have been charged in connection with the guard’s murder.

In Lahore, students set fire to vehicles in the parking area and damaged property at the Punjab College’s Campus 11. Over 450 individuals have been named in cases related to the damage of PGC campuses in Gujrat’s Lalamusa and Kharian cities.

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Advocate General of Punjab Khalid Ishaq, and Lahore College for Women University’s registrar over a related harassment case. The court took up a petition seeking action against alleged harassment of female students in educational institutions across Punjab.

The court criticized the Punjab police for allowing the name and identity of the alleged victim to be made public, violating the Anti-Rape Act. "Was the IG Punjab so ill-informed that he let the photos and videos go viral?" questioned the presiding judge. All officers were ordered to present records in court during the next hearing.

Latest Videos