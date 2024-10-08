Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    More than 50 faculty members and senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata submitted mass resignation on Tuesday in support of their junior colleagues who are on a hunger strike in Dharmatala with a list of 10 demands.

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 2:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    More than 50 faculty members and senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata submitted mass resignation on Tuesday in support of their junior colleagues who are on a hunger strike in Dharmatala with a list of 10 demands. The mass resignation is aimed at fulfilling their demands, according to the statement by the senior doctors who resigned today.

    In a letter, addressed to the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Ex Officio Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, the doctors wrote that though have done their best to provide the best healthcare services, the current conditions have "made it increasingly challenging to deliver quality of patient care that is essential".

    They also highlighted how the health of doctors who are on hunger strike is deteriorating fast.

    The resignation letter mentions, “The health of the protesting doctors who are currently sitting on hunger strike is deteriorating. We request the govt to come into reconciliation with protesting doctors & the ones who are sitting on indefinite hunger strike. We senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital are giving mass resignation as the govt seems to be oblivious of the deteriorating condition of the doctors on hunger strike & if situation demands we will also go for individual resignation.”

    The junior doctors have been on hunger strike since Saturday demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder victim, against an alleged corruption-threat syndicate, for campus democracy and a patient-friendly system at the facility. The junior doctors have been on hunger strike for the last five days against the corruption-threat syndicate, for campus democracy and a patient-friendly system. 

    The decision of mass resignations came as "there has been no response from the appropriate authority to solve and to save our children from impending health disaster".

     

     

