    Bengaluru: Man misbehaves with girl after listening to his friends at hotel, gets arrested as video goes viral

    In Bengaluru, Chandan, a gas delivery boy, was arrested for molesting a woman at an RPC Layout hotel. The incident on December 30 gained attention when a viral video surfaced. Chandan was apprehended by Vijayanagara police after attempting to flee. In a separate case, JB Sunil Kumar Sharma faced consequences for making obscene gestures, leading to his arrest by Mahadevpur police.

    In the bustling city of Bengaluru, a culprit who was alleged to have misbehaved with a girl was arrested and sent to jail. Chandan, a resident of Vigneshwarnagar, Sunkadakatta, found himself behind bars after he molested a young woman at a hotel in RPC Layout. The incident, which occurred on December 30, gained widespread attention after a video of the act went viral on social media.

    Chandan, employed as a gas delivery boy, had accompanied his friends to the RPC Layout Hotel at 7.30 pm for breakfast. Egged on by his peers, Chandan brazenly touched a young lady at the cash counter, prompting her to file a complaint with the Vijayanagara police. Swift's investigative action led to the arrest of the accused, who had attempted to flee the scene with his friends.

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

    In another separate incident, the miscreant identified as JB Sunil Kumar Sharma faced the consequences of his actions after making obscene gestures to a woman sitting in a car near Ring Road in Mahadevpur. Sharma, employed in a private company, had come to the area with his friends when the incident unfolded. The victim promptly reported the incident to the Mahadevpur police, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

