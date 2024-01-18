Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

    At Nammuta Hotel in Vijayanagar RPC Layout on December 30, 2023, three young men engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, including deliberate touching and slapping, as captured on CCTV. Hotel cashier Sukanya filed an FIR on January 10, 2024. The incident, causing public outrage, is under active police investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and deliver justice.

    Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident that unfolded at the Nammuta Hotel in Vijayanagar RPC Layout on December 30, 2023, a young woman became the victim of inappropriate behaviour by three young men. The incident came to light when an FIR was filed on January 10, 2024, based on the complaint of hotel cashier Sukanya.

    According to the complaint, three boys entered the hotel and were standing, eating dosa, and chatting. Witnesses reported that the trio engaged in misbehaviour with a young woman who was present at the hotel during that time. The inappropriate act included deliberately touching the young lady and slapping her on the backside. Shockingly, the entire incident was captured on the hotel's CCTV cameras.

    Bengaluru shocker: Private school Principal booked for raping 10 year old girl with Dyslexia

    As per Sukanya's complaint, one of the young men seemed to have made a bet with his friends to inappropriately touch the young woman, while the other two watched and enjoyed the scene. The victim, understandably upset, shouted at the young man in question, attracting the attention of onlookers. Locals gathered, causing the three accused to flee the scene.

    The incident, reprehensible in nature, has sparked public outrage, leading to the filing of an FIR at the Vijayanagar police station.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's boycott claims

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's 'Pran Pratishtha' boycott claims

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    'It is a blessing...' Ramanagara's Mangalvadya team on opportunity to play before Lord Ram in Ayodhya vkp

    'It is a blessing...' Ramanagara's Mangalvadya team on opportunity to play before Lord Ram in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    cricket Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Facts: Human stomach can dissolve razor blades rkn

    Facts: Human stomach can dissolve razor blades

    Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

    Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon