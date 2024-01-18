Bengaluru shocker: Man misbehaves with young woman allegedly over a bet with friends (WATCH)

At Nammuta Hotel in Vijayanagar RPC Layout on December 30, 2023, three young men engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a woman, including deliberate touching and slapping, as captured on CCTV. Hotel cashier Sukanya filed an FIR on January 10, 2024. The incident, causing public outrage, is under active police investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and deliver justice.

In a disturbing incident that unfolded at the Nammuta Hotel in Vijayanagar RPC Layout on December 30, 2023, a young woman became the victim of inappropriate behaviour by three young men. The incident came to light when an FIR was filed on January 10, 2024, based on the complaint of hotel cashier Sukanya.

According to the complaint, three boys entered the hotel and were standing, eating dosa, and chatting. Witnesses reported that the trio engaged in misbehaviour with a young woman who was present at the hotel during that time. The inappropriate act included deliberately touching the young lady and slapping her on the backside. Shockingly, the entire incident was captured on the hotel's CCTV cameras.



As per Sukanya's complaint, one of the young men seemed to have made a bet with his friends to inappropriately touch the young woman, while the other two watched and enjoyed the scene. The victim, understandably upset, shouted at the young man in question, attracting the attention of onlookers. Locals gathered, causing the three accused to flee the scene.

The incident, reprehensible in nature, has sparked public outrage, leading to the filing of an FIR at the Vijayanagar police station.



