Karnataka: Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until Sept 15

The Karnataka Transport Department is giving vehicle owners some breathing room. The deadline for mandatory installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) has been extended once again, this time until September 15th, 2024.

All vehicles in the state, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, are subject to the HSRP law. Owners are required to swap out their outdated licence plates for HSRP plates, which include extra security measures to ward against fraud and theft. After the September deadline, the agency has threatened to take severe measures against non-compliance.

This isn't the first extension for the HSRP deadline. The date for the rule's first implementation in August 2023 has been repeatedly postponed by the government. The Karnataka government had already extended the deadline for the HSRP from February 17 to May 31, 2024, citing a lack of interest among car owners.

Estimates suggest that around 2 crore vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019, still require HSRP installation in Karnataka.

However, the process hasn't been without its challenges. Vehicle owners have raised concerns about errors in registration certificate (RC) information, including details like manufacturer, model, and vehicle type.

If the Karnataka HSRP deadline isn't extended after September 15, fines are inevitable. The Transport Department plans to take action against motorists who haven't registered by May 31. Initial fines are expected to be Rs 500, potentially increasing to Rs 1000 for repeat offenders.

