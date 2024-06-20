Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No further extension after Sept 15 for HSRP installation': Karnataka govt issues final warning to motorists

    The Karnataka Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to September 15, with no further extensions. Despite previous extensions, only 45 lakh of 2 crore vehicles have complied. Motorists must act promptly to avoid fines, as the department will strictly enforce HSRP installation after this final deadline.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

    In a significant announcement for vehicle owners, the Karnataka Transport Department has set a new deadline for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles. The deadline is now extended until September 15, and the department has made it clear that there will be no further extensions.

    This latest order from the Transport Department comes after multiple deadline extensions for HSRP number plate implementation. Despite these extensions, only 45 lakh of the 2 crore vehicles in the state have been fitted with the mandatory HSRP number plates.

    Motorists are urged to comply with this directive by September 15. Failing to do so will result in fines, and the department will enforce the installation of HSRP number plates on non-compliant vehicles.

    Vehicle owners are encouraged to act promptly and avoid last-minute rushes. The Transport Department emphasizes that this deadline is final and no additional extensions will be granted. 

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
