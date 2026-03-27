In Bengaluru, a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law over an affair and surrendered to Bannerghatta police. The victim, Ranjith, was lured to a secluded spot and murdered. Police have taken the accused, Shrinivas, into custody and investigation is ongoing.

In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a family dispute turned deadly when a man allegedly killed his own brother-in-law over an alleged affair. The accused, identified as Shrinivas, reportedly lured the victim into his car, killed him at a secluded location, and then placed the body in his car’s boot before surrendering to the police. The crime occurred within the Bannerghatta police station limits, leaving the local community in disbelief.

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Accused and Victim Identified

The accused, Shrinivas, is a resident of Bairappanahalli near Bannerghatta, while the victim, 24-year-old Ranjith, hailed from Marasur. Adding a familial twist, Shrinivas is married to Ranjith’s sister, Pavitra, making the victim his brother-in-law.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Brother and Sister Stabbed to Death by Minor Amid Alleged Family Feud

Motive Behind the Murder

Police reports suggest that the motive for the murder was an alleged illicit affair. Ranjith was reportedly involved with Shrinivas’s sister, Komala, who was already married to another man. Komala had allegedly left her husband and eloped with Ranjith, which led to escalating tensions and repeated warnings from Shrinivas. Feeling that his family’s honour was at stake, Shrinivas was reportedly seeking revenge.

Filmy-Style Murder and Surrender

On Tuesday evening, Shrinivas reportedly invited Ranjith to accompany him in his car under the pretext of a discussion. He drove him to a secluded area in Bilwaradahalli, Bannerghatta, where he allegedly killed him. After the murder, Shrinivas placed the blood-stained body in the boot of his car and drove straight to the Bannerghatta police station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered.

Police Investigation Underway

Bannerghatta police visited the crime scene and have launched a thorough investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and Shrinivas has been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing to ascertain all details surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Karnataka: Husband Kills Wife in Broad Daylight, Runs Over Her Body in Kalaburagi; Bystanders Shocked