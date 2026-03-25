A 40-year-old woman, Savita Hongalamath, was found dead at her home in Dharwad’s Jayanagar Colony under suspicious circumstances. While it initially appeared to be suicide, her family has alleged murder and blamed her husband, claiming he had an extramarital affair and harassed her. Police have started investigation and sent body for post-mortem.

A shocking incident has come to light from Jayanagar Colony in Karnataka's Dharwad. Savita Hongalamath, the 40-year-old daughter of a former city corporator, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her own home. The family has now made a serious allegation, claiming this is a case of murder.

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What happened?

Savita Hongalamath was a homemaker and had been married for several years. Today, she was found dead inside her house. While the scene initially suggested a suicide, her family has strongly refuted this, calling it a well-planned murder. The fact that her mother was a former corporator of the Dharwad Municipal Corporation has made this a high-profile case in the city.

Husband's affair the reason for her death?

Savita's parents and relatives are pointing fingers directly at her husband. They claim he was having an extramarital affair. 'There were constant fights between the couple over this issue. Savita used to question him about his affair, and because of this, he would constantly harass her physically and mentally,' a family member said in anger.

'Murdered and then hanged,' family suspects

What makes the family even more suspicious is that Savita's body was reportedly taken down before the police could even reach the spot. "She was murdered and then hanged from the fan to make it look like a suicide. Why was the body brought down before the police arrived to inspect the scene?" the family questioned. They are firm that the husband's harassment is the direct cause of her death.

Police investigation begins

As soon as they were informed, Dharwad police rushed to the location and began their investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the report is expected to reveal the actual cause of death. For now, a case has been filed based on the family's complaint, and the husband is likely to be taken in for questioning. The incident has left the residents of Jayanagar Colony in a state of shock.