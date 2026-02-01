A man was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by his own friends in Hebbagodi near Bengaluru after they targeted him for money from the sale of his goods vehicle. Swift action by Hebbagodi police led to his rescue and the arrest of the accused.

In a disturbing incident that underscores how greed can destroy even close friendships, a young man was kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and nearly killed by his own friends in Hebbagodi near Electronic City. The victim had sold his goods vehicle to raise capital to become self-employed, but was targeted by his friends for the money he received from the sale. The timely intervention of the Hebbagodi police saved his life and led to the arrest of the accused.

What Is the Case?

The complainant earlier owned a goods vehicle. In an effort to improve his livelihood, he decided to sell the vehicle and use the proceeds to purchase a cab. The accused, who were aware that he had received a substantial sum from the sale, allegedly conspired to extort the money and devised a plan to rob him.

Assault With Hockey Stick in a Deserted Area

According to the police, on January 30 at around 7 pm, the accused lured their friend into an auto-rickshaw under false pretences and took him to a deserted location. There, the three accused, identified as Khaja, John Peter, and a minor, attacked him with hockey sticks and assaulted him brutally. They snatched ₹1,500 from the victim and threatened to kill him unless he arranged another ₹50,000.

Brother’s Presence of Mind, Swift Police Action

Unable to endure the assault, the victim managed to call his brother and assured him that he would arrange the demanded money. Sensing distress in his brother’s voice, he immediately alerted the Hebbagodi police. Acting swiftly, the police tracked the victim’s mobile phone location and launched an operation. The police located the accused and safely rescued the complainant.

Three Arrested

Following the rescue, Hebbagodi police arrested the main accused, Khaja and John Peter, along with a minor in conflict with the law. Cases of kidnapping for ransom, attempted murder, and assault have been registered against the accused. During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to committing the crime out of greed for money.

The incident, in which trusted friends turned against one of their own, has sent shockwaves through the Anekal region.