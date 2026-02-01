In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered inside her own home in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, and the suspect was also found dead at the same location.

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered inside her own home in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, and the suspect was also found dead at the same location.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim has been identified as Savitha Shankar, a resident of KAS Colony in BTM Layout Second Stage, near Silk Board. Police said the accused, Devaraju (50) — a domestic help employed at the house and a native of Hosur in Tamil Nadu, allegedly committed the crime before dying by suicide.

The incident came to light around 4.30 am on Sunday, when Savitha’s husband returned home from Dubai. Police said he rang the doorbell upon arrival, which was opened by their 27-year-old daughter, who had been asleep on the first floor. Unaware of what had happened downstairs, she returned to her room.

It was only later, when the husband entered the ground-floor bedroom, that he found Savitha lying dead, while Devaraju was found hanging in the same room.

Police clarified that the daughter remained unaware of the crime as she was on a different floor of the house at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from the Mico Layout police station rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection. Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Mohammad Sujeetha MS, visited the scene to assess the circumstances and gather preliminary evidence.

Both bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered, and police said investigations are ongoing.