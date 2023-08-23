Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru man celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 Km and tracing India map with GPS

    Vikas Ruparelia, a Bengaluru resident, uniquely celebrated Independence Day by walking 73 km across the city, tracing India's map using GPS technology and holding the national flag. His accomplishment garnered praise and inspiration on social media.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    A Bengaluru man marked Independence Day with a unique celebration by walking across the city while holding a national flag and tracing the map of India using GPS technology. Vikas Ruparelia, a marathoner and director of a private company, embarked on this remarkable journey that covered a distance of 73 kilometres in 13 hours and 25 minutes.

    Vikas Ruparelia shared a video of his endeavour on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing himself walking through the streets of the IT city with the Indian tricolour waving proudly. The video showcased a screenshot of the India map he traced within the city using GPS tracking.

    In his tweet, Ruparelia expressed his gratitude: "Did this GPS art by walking within Bengaluru, Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day. Thank you so much Dear friends for your wishes and motivation. Personally, even I was doubtful that I can finish this in one day. Well, it's been a great adventure, and special thanks to my family & friends."

    Ruparelia utilized the Strava app, designed for tracking running and cycling routes using GPS, to aid him in plotting his path. The app also allows users to participate in various challenges.

    Since sharing his accomplishment, the video has garnered over 7,100 views, along with numerous likes and comments. Internet users hailed his journey as "inspiring" and "amazing."

    "Inspiring. Possible to share the route for others who may want to try emulating you?" one user inquired. Another commented, "Amazing to get it perfect... kudos."

    Another user stated "Awesome," while others simply praised him with phrases like "Great job Sir."

    Vikas Ruparelia's journey began at 7:45 AM from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar. He started by tracing the outline of Jammu and Kashmir and continued his walk to complete the map, arriving back at the starting point by 1:40 AM, after 17 hours of walking. The route he followed was originally designed by a fellow Strava user, Rishi Raghav, and required a GPS file to be imported into the app.

