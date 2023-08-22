Meet Rakesh Nayyar, the Chandrayaan scientist who serves tea to cancer patients in Bengaluru

Rakesh Nayyar, an ISRO scientist involved in the Chandrayaan 3 Project, brings cheer to cancer patients at Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru by serving them tea. His 'Mission Chai' initiative, joined by colleagues, offers tea and snacks to patients, brightening their days. Inspired by a grandmother's gesture, Nayyar's mission has expanded over 7 years, reaching around 1500 patients and extending to other hospitals. The initiative's impact goes beyond tea, encompassing food donations and support for various needs.

Rakesh Nayyar is joined in this noble endeavour by Manjula, a woman scientist from Chandrayaan 3's control department, and their friends.

Every day, they distribute almond milk, tea, biscuits, and various fruits to patients, with a total cost of Rs 2,500.

Patients at Kidwai Cancer Hospital hold a special fondness for the tea prepared by Scientist Rakesh and his colleagues. Rakesh Nayyar expresses his happiness in knowing that this small act of kindness has contributed to the success of Chandrayaan.



The inspiration behind Rakesh Nayyar's service dates back about a decade when his father-in-law was hospitalized in Amritsar, Punjab. During that time, a grandmother approached his father-in-law, who was struggling after having his leg amputated due to gangrene, and offered him tea. This simple gesture left an enduring impact on Nayyar's memory and gave his father-in-law a moment of joy and courage.

Carrying the memory of that smile and gesture, Nayyar continued the tradition of sharing tea and laughter. He chose Kidwai Hospital in Bangalore as the venue for his mission, and over the years, Mission Chai's services have extended to Kidwai Matwa and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, MNG Hospital in Hyderabad.

The Mission Chai initiative, which started on August 16, 2016, has completed 7 years of spreading smiles and comfort. The significance of morning tea is profound for patients who are confined to their beds. Many have suggested that Nayyar expand this mission to reach even more people.

In addition to serving tea, Mission Chai members contribute through food donations on birthdays and special occasions. The initiative has even helped cover costs associated with transporting deceased individuals, demonstrating the generosity and impact of this heartwarming effort.