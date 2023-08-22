Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Rakesh Nayyar, the Chandrayaan scientist who serves tea to cancer patients in Bengaluru

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Rakesh Nayyar, an ISRO scientist involved in the Chandrayaan 3 Project, brings cheer to cancer patients at Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru by serving them tea. His 'Mission Chai' initiative, joined by colleagues, offers tea and snacks to patients, brightening their days. Inspired by a grandmother's gesture, Nayyar's mission has expanded over 7 years, reaching around 1500 patients and extending to other hospitals. The initiative's impact goes beyond tea, encompassing food donations and support for various needs.

    article_image1

    An ISRO scientist named Rakesh Nayyar brings smiles to patients at Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Bangalore by serving them tea. He laughs and chats with patients while sharing a cup of tea. Rakesh Nayyar is involved in the Chandrayaan 3 Project at ISRO, and his compassionate act is brightening the days of cancer patients.

    article_image2

    For the past seven years, scientist Rakesh Nayyar has been a source of light in the lives of cancer patients. He starts their mornings with a cup of tea and brings smiles to their faces.

    article_image3

    His involvement in the 'Mission Chai' initiative aims to provide comfort and healing to people battling life-threatening diseases. What began with serving tea to 100 people has now expanded to benefit around 1500 patients.

    article_image4

    Rakesh Nayyar is joined in this noble endeavour by Manjula, a woman scientist from Chandrayaan 3's control department, and their friends.

    article_image5

    Every day, they distribute almond milk, tea, biscuits, and various fruits to patients, with a total cost of Rs 2,500.

    article_image6

    Patients at Kidwai Cancer Hospital hold a special fondness for the tea prepared by Scientist Rakesh and his colleagues. Rakesh Nayyar expresses his happiness in knowing that this small act of kindness has contributed to the success of Chandrayaan.
     

    article_image7

    The inspiration behind Rakesh Nayyar's service dates back about a decade when his father-in-law was hospitalized in Amritsar, Punjab. During that time, a grandmother approached his father-in-law, who was struggling after having his leg amputated due to gangrene, and offered him tea. This simple gesture left an enduring impact on Nayyar's memory and gave his father-in-law a moment of joy and courage.

    article_image8

    Carrying the memory of that smile and gesture, Nayyar continued the tradition of sharing tea and laughter. He chose Kidwai Hospital in Bangalore as the venue for his mission, and over the years, Mission Chai's services have extended to Kidwai Matwa and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, MNG Hospital in Hyderabad.

    article_image9

    The Mission Chai initiative, which started on August 16, 2016, has completed 7 years of spreading smiles and comfort. The significance of morning tea is profound for patients who are confined to their beds. Many have suggested that Nayyar expand this mission to reach even more people.

    article_image10

    In addition to serving tea, Mission Chai members contribute through food donations on birthdays and special occasions. The initiative has even helped cover costs associated with transporting deceased individuals, demonstrating the generosity and impact of this heartwarming effort.

