A Rapido bike ride in Bengaluru reportedly turned into a terrifying chase straight out of a video game after the rider allegedly crashed into a car and sped away with the passenger still seated on the bike.

A Rapido bike ride in Bengaluru reportedly turned into a terrifying chase straight out of a video game after the rider allegedly crashed into a car and sped away with the passenger still seated on the bike. The passenger later recounted the ordeal in a Reddit post on r/bangalore titled, “Rapido ride turned into REAL-LIFE GTA Vice City. The captain hit a car, drove away with me still on the bike, and we got CHASED through Bangalore.”

According to the passenger, the nightmare began at a red signal where traffic had come to a halt. The Rapido captain allegedly failed to notice the stationary vehicles ahead and slammed the bike into a car.

The collision nearly knocked the bike over and left much of its weight pressing against the passenger’s left ankle, causing him significant pain.

The car owner then reportedly stepped out and asked the rider to move aside so they could discuss the accident. The passenger said the two were speaking in Kannada, leaving him unable to understand their conversation. However, he described the car owner as appearing calm and seemingly interested in resolving the matter.

But after waiting at the signal for a minute or two, the rider allegedly restarted the bike and sped away — with the passenger still sitting behind him.

That was when the accident allegedly transformed into a chase.

The passenger said he immediately began shouting at the rider to stop and continued doing so for around 1 to 1.5 km. Despite his repeated pleas, the captain allegedly refused to stop and instead turned into increasingly narrow roads, while the damaged car followed closely behind.

At several points, the pursuing car reportedly came dangerously close to the bike. The passenger feared that another collision could worsen the injury to his already painful left leg.

He described being trapped on the back of the moving bike, unable to get off, while desperately trying to convince the rider to stop and watching the car chase them through Bengaluru's streets.

The passenger compared the bizarre ordeal to “GTA Vice City in real life”, adding that unlike the video game, there was no respawn button if something went wrong.

Eventually, the rider reportedly entered a narrow street and told the passenger to get off without properly stopping the bike. According to the passenger, the captain then pulled his helmet off his head and left without checking whether he was injured or even asking if he was okay.

The passenger said he immediately contacted Rapido customer care and requested the rider’s number so that he could file a police complaint. However, he claimed the company refused to provide the number and instead advised him to visit a hospital or book another Rapido ride.

Later that evening, he was reportedly informed that the complaint had been escalated to Rapido’s P0, or Priority Zero, team. However, the passenger claimed that even after four to five hours, nobody had contacted him.

He said he had preserved screenshots of the ride and its completion notification, as well as photographs showing the damage to the car involved in the incident.

The passenger maintained that the incident was far more serious than a routine road accident, particularly because the rider allegedly drove away despite his repeated demands to stop.