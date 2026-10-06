A language row has erupted at a Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru after a shift in-charge was caught on video allegedly berating employees and telling them to learn Hindi if they wanted to continue working with him.

A language row has erupted at a Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru after a shift in-charge was caught on video allegedly berating employees and telling them to learn Hindi if they wanted to continue working with him. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the shift in-charge engaged in a heated exchange with employees over the use of Hindi at the workplace. One employee is heard objecting to the language and asking him to speak in Kannada.

The shift in-charge responds that he does not know Kannada and insists that he will communicate only in Hindi. He then tells the employees that they should learn Hindi if they want to work with him or leave their jobs.

"I don’t know Kannada. I'll speak in Hindi. If you’re going to come, learn Hindi and then come," he was heard saying in the video.

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He also appeared to confront two employees who had raised objections, telling them that he had no issue if they chose to leave. During the exchange, he referred to Karnataka as a Kannada-speaking state and questioned what difference that would make in the workplace.

The remarks sparked a backlash, with several people objecting to the shift in-charge allegedly asking employees in Karnataka to learn Hindi as a condition for working with him. The incident has since reignited the sensitive debate over language and workplace communication in the state.

Following the circulation of the video and the growing outrage, a petition was filed with Bengaluru Police seeking action against the shift in-charge.

The shift in-charge later apologised over the incident.