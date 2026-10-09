A speeding Jaguar car crashed into the Varasiddhi petrol bunk near Attibele, Bengaluru, triggering a massive fire. An employee was injured, and the incident caused an estimated Rs 1 crore in damage.

A speeding Jaguar car crashed into the Varasiddhi filling station within the limits of Attibele police station, triggering a massive fire and leaving a petrol bunk employee injured. The impact caused a fuel dispensing unit to topple over, trapping the employee beneath it as flames rapidly spread across the premises. Fire and emergency response teams rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. The incident caused extensive damage to the luxury car and the petrol bunk, with preliminary estimates putting the loss at around Rs 1 crore.

Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Bunk

A young woman who was travelling in the car reportedly fled the scene shortly after the crash. Members of the public caught the car owner, identified as Sanjay, and handed him over to the police.

The fire completely gutted the Jaguar and caused extensive damage to the petrol bunk. The injured employee, identified as Guddu Kumar, was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Main Fuel Supply Shut Off In Time

Fire and emergency response teams from Sipcot in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Electronic City rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Petrol bunk employees quickly shut off the main petrol and diesel supply lines, helping prevent the fire from spreading further. According to the available information, the fire was confined to the fuel inside the dispensing unit, preventing a potentially more serious incident involving the bunk's underground storage tanks.

Drunk Driving Suspected

The Jaguar reportedly approached from the Hosur Highway at high speed before crashing into the petrol bunk's dispensing unit. The force of the impact caused the unit to topple onto Guddu Kumar, who was working at the site. The petrol dispensing nozzle reportedly sparked, triggering the fire.

As the flames spread, the trapped employee reportedly cried for help. Other workers rushed to rescue him. Meanwhile, the car owner, Sanjay, and the young woman travelling with him allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

Petrol bunk employees caught Sanjay and handed him over to the Attibele police. Drunk driving is suspected to have contributed to the crash, although the circumstances will need to be established through the police investigation.

The petrol bunk's underground storage tanks reportedly had a combined capacity of 90,000 litres of petrol and diesel. The incident is estimated to have caused property damage worth around Rs 1 crore.

The petrol bunk owner has sought strict action against the person responsible for the crash. Further details about the investigation and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.