A 29-year-old man in Bengaluru alleged he was sexually assaulted in his PG while asleep. Medical exams found no evidence of abuse, and police are probing the case, citing the man's past criminal record and mental health concerns.

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man, identified as Arjun (name changed), has accused an unknown individual of sexually assaulting him while he slept in his PG accommodation in southeast Bengaluru. Arjun reported waking up on the morning of April 18 with pain in his private parts and black ink marks on his hands.

The Electronics City police were alerted to the case on April 19 after Arjun, who was claiming to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital, filed a medico-legal complaint. An assistant sub-inspector recorded Arjun's statement, where he claimed that he had been sexually assaulted during the night. Arjun, who is currently unemployed, said that he had been living in the PG in Doddathoguru, Electronics City, for several months. He stated that after feeling sexually targeted by unknown individuals, he moved from room 301 B to 301C.

According to Arjun, on the night of April 17, around 10:30 PM, he locked his room before going to sleep. He claimed that when he woke up the next morning around 10:30 AM, he felt pain in his chest and anus and noticed black ink marks on his hands. Arjun alleged that someone had entered his room by removing a screw from the door lock and sexually assaulted him. Despite this, he did not suspect anyone in particular.

A case was registered under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 329 (criminal trespass), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt or assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

Medical examination contradicts claim of sexual assault

During the investigation, police discovered that Arjun was previously involved in an attempted murder case in early 2024, where he allegedly stabbed a roommate over a trivial issue. The case is still under trial.

Regarding the sexual assault allegations, doctors who initially examined Arjun at a private hospital ruled out any signs of sexual assault. Arjun had declined the examination at the private hospital and insisted on being evaluated at Victoria Hospital. However, doctors there also found no evidence of sexual abuse. Despite this, Arjun continued to dispute the findings and requested a second opinion. A subsequent examination by another doctor confirmed that no sexual assault had occurred, and Arjun was referred for a psychiatric evaluation at Nimhans Hospital.

Police reports suggest that Arjun has repeatedly missed appointments with the psychiatrist and is not cooperating with the ongoing investigation. A senior police officer said, “We suspect he may be attempting to frame the roommate he had previously assaulted, but we have not yet reached a definitive conclusion.”

Arjun’s family, contacted by the police in Bihar, informed authorities that he has a history of mental health issues and had been receiving treatment before moving to Bengaluru for work.

Police commissioner warns against filing false complaints

In light of the rise in false complaints over the last six months, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has urged officers to take strict action against those found to be filing such complaints. In a recent crime review meeting, he emphasised that if an investigation determines a complaint is false, a 'B report' would be filed in court, and further legal action would be taken against the complainant.

Under Sections 248(A) and 248(B) of the Bangalore City Police Act, filing a false complaint can result in imprisonment for five to 10 years, along with a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The investigation into the case is ongoing as authorities continue to examine all angles and gather more information.