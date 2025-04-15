Shabina Banu, 38, was brutally beaten with sticks and pipes outside a mosque in Karnataka’s Davanagere after a domestic dispute complaint by her husband. Six men were arrested after a video of the assault went viral. A special probe is underway.

Davanagere: A 38-year-old woman, Shabina Banu, was brutally assaulted by a group of men outside a mosque after being summoned over a domestic dispute involving her husband. The incident, which was caught on camera and widely circulated online, triggered public outrage and led to the arrest of six men.

According to Shabina’s complaint, she was attacked with sticks, pipes, clubs, and even targeted with stones by a mob allegedly trying to kill her. The assault took place after her husband, Jameel Ahmed Shameer, filed a complaint with the local mosque, objecting to the presence of Shabina’s relative Nasreen and an acquaintance named Fayaz at their home on April 7.

That day, Shabina, who works as a domestic help, had gone to visit a hill in Bukkambudi along with her children and Nasreen. After returning home in the evening, she took her medication and went to rest. Nasreen stayed back unexpectedly, and Fayaz also visited the house briefly. Later, Jameel returned and disturbed by their presence, lodged a complaint at Jama Masjid.

Following this, Shabina, Nasreen, and Fayaz were summoned to the mosque. It was there that the violent assault took place outside the premises.

Based on Shabina’s formal complaint filed on April 11, police arrested six men including Mohammad Niyaz, Mohammad Gauspeer, Chand Basha, Inayat Ullah, Dastagir, and Rasool. A special investigation team has been formed, and further enquiries are ongoing.