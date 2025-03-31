user
user icon

'Will chop, pack you in drum': UP woman's Meerut-like murder warning to husband, assault video emerges (WATCH)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has allegedly threatened to chop off her husband's body parts and put those in a drum, in an act similar to a recent gruesome killing in Meerut. A video of the woman assaulting her husband has also gone viral on social media. 

'Will chop, pack you in drum': UP woman's Meerut-like murder warning to husband, assault video emerges (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has allegedly threatened to chop off her husband's body parts and put those in a drum, in an act similar to a recent gruesome killing in Meerut. A video of the woman assaulting her husband has also gone viral on social media. 

During the fight, the woman allegedly said, "If you talk too much, I will get you chopped and stuffed in a drum like the Meerut murder case." Police have launched an investigation.
 

Dharmendra Kushwaha, posted as a Junior Engineer (JE) in the Jal Nigam in Gonda, has accused his wife, Maya Maurya, and her lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and threatening to kill him. He stated that on July 7, 2024, he caught Maya and Neeraj in a compromising position. When he protested, they assaulted him, and Maya left the house.

Later, on August 25, 2024, Maya returned home with Neeraj and forcibly broke the lock to enter. She fled with a 15-gram gold chain and cash. Additionally, a video of Maya beating her husband with a wiper has also surfaced.

Also read: On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH)

Dharmendra Kushwaha stated that he had a love marriage in 2016. After the marriage, he bought three cars and a piece of land in his wife's name. During this time, he gave the contract for the house construction to Maya's relative, Neeraj Maurya. However, after Neeraj's wife's death during the Covid period, Maya and Neeraj's relationship deepened.

Dharmendra Kushwaha filed a complaint against his wife on September 1, 2024. Then, on March 29, 2025, when Maya came home, she threatened to kill her mother-in-law. When Dharmendra protested, Maya and Neeraj together beat the mother and son, and it was during this time that Maya made a threat similar to the Meerut murder case.

Meanwhile, Maya Maurya has also made serious allegations against her husband. She said that Dharmendra used to mentally and physically abuse her. She alleges that her husband forced her to have abortions four times. She said that in July 2024, her husband assaulted her, after which she filed a complaint at the women's police station.

SHO Vivek Tripathi of Kotwali police station said that some cases are also going on in court between the husband and wife. He said that an investigation has been started into the latest incident and CCTV footage is being examined.

Also read: 'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears ‘Meerut-like’ murder plot by wife, writes to CM

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India can avert power shortages, save up to Rs 2.2 lakh crore with stronger AC efficiency standards: Study shk

India can avert power shortages, save up to Rs 2.2 lakh crore with stronger AC efficiency standards: Study

"Not eligible to run government...": AAP's Atishi slams BJP over 'rise' in power cuts in Delhi ddr

'BJP has failed Delhi': Atishi says 24-hour power supply crumbling under its rule

Kerala YouTuber arrested for obstructing Priyanka Gandhi's convoy, confronts police ddr

Annoyed by honking, Kerala YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy, gets arrested

'Hope, harmony, kindness': PM Modi, President Murmu extend greetings on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr shk

'Hope, harmony, kindness': PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend greetings on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Lucknow Police uses special AI drones to monitor crowd celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at mosques ddr

AI drones, heavy security: Lucknow goes high-tech to ensure Eid-ul-Fitr safety at mosques

Recent Stories

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes! gcw

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam iwh

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH) shk

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

Recent Videos

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Video Icon
Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Video Icon
Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Video Icon