'Will chop, pack you in drum': UP woman's Meerut-like murder warning to husband, assault video emerges (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has allegedly threatened to chop off her husband's body parts and put those in a drum, in an act similar to a recent gruesome killing in Meerut. A video of the woman assaulting her husband has also gone viral on social media.

During the fight, the woman allegedly said, "If you talk too much, I will get you chopped and stuffed in a drum like the Meerut murder case." Police have launched an investigation.



Dharmendra Kushwaha, posted as a Junior Engineer (JE) in the Jal Nigam in Gonda, has accused his wife, Maya Maurya, and her lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and threatening to kill him. He stated that on July 7, 2024, he caught Maya and Neeraj in a compromising position. When he protested, they assaulted him, and Maya left the house.

Later, on August 25, 2024, Maya returned home with Neeraj and forcibly broke the lock to enter. She fled with a 15-gram gold chain and cash. Additionally, a video of Maya beating her husband with a wiper has also surfaced.

Also read: On camera, Noida teacher thrashes, tortures 10-year-old autistic boy at school, suspended (WATCH)

Dharmendra Kushwaha stated that he had a love marriage in 2016. After the marriage, he bought three cars and a piece of land in his wife's name. During this time, he gave the contract for the house construction to Maya's relative, Neeraj Maurya. However, after Neeraj's wife's death during the Covid period, Maya and Neeraj's relationship deepened.

Dharmendra Kushwaha filed a complaint against his wife on September 1, 2024. Then, on March 29, 2025, when Maya came home, she threatened to kill her mother-in-law. When Dharmendra protested, Maya and Neeraj together beat the mother and son, and it was during this time that Maya made a threat similar to the Meerut murder case.

Meanwhile, Maya Maurya has also made serious allegations against her husband. She said that Dharmendra used to mentally and physically abuse her. She alleges that her husband forced her to have abortions four times. She said that in July 2024, her husband assaulted her, after which she filed a complaint at the women's police station.

SHO Vivek Tripathi of Kotwali police station said that some cases are also going on in court between the husband and wife. He said that an investigation has been started into the latest incident and CCTV footage is being examined.

Also read: 'My wife has 4 boyfriends, they murdered my son': MP man fears ‘Meerut-like’ murder plot by wife, writes to CM

Latest Videos