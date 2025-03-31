Lifestyle
Incorporate vegetables, lean proteins, and fermented foods like kimchi for a healthy gut and overall wellness.
Engage in activities like walking, hiking, or traditional sports such as Taekwondo to stay active.
Drink plenty of water and herbal teas like barley tea to maintain skin elasticity and overall health.
Avoid processed foods and savor each bite to promote better digestion and prevent overeating.
Incorporate movement into daily routines, such as walking or cycling, to keep the body fit.
Koreans prioritize having hot soups in the day to fill the nutritional gap and keep you feel fuller.
