7 daily habits for Korean toned body

Balanced Diet:

Incorporate vegetables, lean proteins, and fermented foods like kimchi for a healthy gut and overall wellness.

Regular Exercise:

Engage in activities like walking, hiking, or traditional sports such as Taekwondo to stay active.

Hydration:

Drink plenty of water and herbal teas like barley tea to maintain skin elasticity and overall health.

Mindful Eating:

Avoid processed foods and savor each bite to promote better digestion and prevent overeating.

Active Lifestyle:

Incorporate movement into daily routines, such as walking or cycling, to keep the body fit.

Detoxifying Soups:

Koreans prioritize having hot soups in the day to fill the nutritional gap and keep you feel fuller. 

 

