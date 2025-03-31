user
user icon

Struggling with low mileage? Follow THESE diesel car engine maintenance tips!

If diesel cars aren't serviced on time, they can cost you a lot and cause a lot of pollution. In addition to this, fuel consumption also starts to increase. In such a situation, if you keep a few things in mind, even a diesel car will give good mileage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Diesel cars get more mileage than cars with petrol and diesel engines. Initially, you will get amazing mileage, but as the vehicle gets older, the engine performance decreases and fuel consumption starts to decrease. You may have to face such problems if you do not take proper care of diesel cars. On the other hand, if you pay attention to regular service, the diesel car will remain as new for a long time. If your diesel car has also started giving low mileage, here are some tips for better maintenance of diesel engine cars. You can follow that.
 

article_image2

1. It is very important to clean the air filter

If the air filter is not cleaned on time, it will cause more damage to the engine and also cause mileage to decrease. An air filter is used in all cars with an internal combustion engine, and this air filter is very important for the protection of the engine. Therefore, it is necessary to clean it from time to time. When it gets very dirty, the performance of the engine starts to deteriorate.

Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature


article_image3

2. Change the air cooler on time

Diesel engine cars heat up faster than petrol engine cars. Therefore, the level of coolant in diesel engine cars should be checked from time to time. If the amount of air cooler is low, top it up to prevent the engine from overheating and to keep your car running smoothly. We will tell you that the job of the air cooler is to keep the engine cool.
 

article_image4

3. Check the fuel filter

A fuel filter is installed to clean the diesel engine. If you drive a lot in a dusty, dirty place, it is necessary to check the fuel filter installed in the vehicle from time to time. If this is ignored, waste can reach the engine, which can cause engine problems.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

article_image5

4. Change the engine oil on time

In a diesel car, the engine oil should be changed every 5,000 to 7,500 kilometers. If the car has synthetic engine oil, it should be changed every 10,000 to 15,000 kilometers. But if the oil is low or has turned black beforehand, you can top-up. Remember that you should also change the oil filter when changing the oil.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India gcw

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline AJR

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline

Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 5 affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh to buy in March 2025 gcw

Tata Punch to Kia Syros: Top 5 affordable SUVs under Rs 10 lakh to buy in March 2025

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8 85 crore check interior exterior and more gcw

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore | Check interiors, exteriors and more

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details gcw

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details

Recent Stories

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes! gcw

Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam iwh

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH) shk

'Say hi to George for me': Elon Musk fires back at protester who interrupted his speech in Wisconsin (WATCH)

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

PVH Expected To Report Revenue Degrowth in Q4, China Situation In Focus: Retail Investors In Wait-And-Watch Mode

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

New Fortress Energy Stock Sees 150% Rise In Retail Chatter Last Week Amid Asset Sale, Favorable Regulatory Environment

Recent Videos

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Eid 2025: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Offers Namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi

Video Icon
Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Thailand: Search and Rescue Works Underway in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Isar Aerospace: Europe’s Private Rocket Dream Shattered in Seconds | WATCH

Video Icon
Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Tension in Moradabad: Police and Namazis Face Off at Eidgah on Eid al-Fitr | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Gulf Pulse | Eid Al Fitr 2025: What are UAE Residents' Top Picks for This Shopping Season?

Video Icon