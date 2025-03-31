Struggling with low mileage? Follow THESE diesel car engine maintenance tips!

Read Full Gallery

If diesel cars aren't serviced on time, they can cost you a lot and cause a lot of pollution. In addition to this, fuel consumption also starts to increase. In such a situation, if you keep a few things in mind, even a diesel car will give good mileage.

Diesel cars get more mileage than cars with petrol and diesel engines. Initially, you will get amazing mileage, but as the vehicle gets older, the engine performance decreases and fuel consumption starts to decrease. You may have to face such problems if you do not take proper care of diesel cars. On the other hand, if you pay attention to regular service, the diesel car will remain as new for a long time. If your diesel car has also started giving low mileage, here are some tips for better maintenance of diesel engine cars. You can follow that.



1. It is very important to clean the air filter If the air filter is not cleaned on time, it will cause more damage to the engine and also cause mileage to decrease. An air filter is used in all cars with an internal combustion engine, and this air filter is very important for the protection of the engine. Therefore, it is necessary to clean it from time to time. When it gets very dirty, the performance of the engine starts to deteriorate.

2. Change the air cooler on time Diesel engine cars heat up faster than petrol engine cars. Therefore, the level of coolant in diesel engine cars should be checked from time to time. If the amount of air cooler is low, top it up to prevent the engine from overheating and to keep your car running smoothly. We will tell you that the job of the air cooler is to keep the engine cool.



3. Check the fuel filter A fuel filter is installed to clean the diesel engine. If you drive a lot in a dusty, dirty place, it is necessary to check the fuel filter installed in the vehicle from time to time. If this is ignored, waste can reach the engine, which can cause engine problems.

4. Change the engine oil on time In a diesel car, the engine oil should be changed every 5,000 to 7,500 kilometers. If the car has synthetic engine oil, it should be changed every 10,000 to 15,000 kilometers. But if the oil is low or has turned black beforehand, you can top-up. Remember that you should also change the oil filter when changing the oil.

