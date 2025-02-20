Karnataka boils at 38°C in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru nears 20-year temperature record before summer

Karnataka is experiencing an intense heatwave, with Kalaburagi hitting 38°C and Bengaluru reaching 34.4°C, nearing a 20-year high. Rising temperatures across the state are causing concerns over water shortages and power consumption. Experts link the heat to climate change and urbanization, warning of a harsh summer ahead.

Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Karnataka is reeling under an intense heatwave as temperatures continue to soar across the state. Kalaburagi recorded a scorching 38°C, while Bengaluru’s mercury climbed to 34.4°C—just shy of the 20-year record of 35°C in February.  

The state is facing an early onset of summer, with both northern and southern interior regions experiencing extreme heat. The rising temperatures have raised concerns, especially as Bengaluru, known for its pleasant weather, struggles with unseasonal heat.  

IMD warns: Bengaluru to face rising heat this week; Temperatures to soar beyond 32 degrees

Heatwave grips Karnataka

Several districts in Karnataka recorded alarmingly high temperatures. The minimum temperature in the state was 30°C, while the maximum reached 38°C. Here’s a look at some of the highest temperatures recorded:  

- Kalaburagi – 38°C  
- Vijayapura – 35°C  
- Bagalkote – 34°C  
- Bidar – 34°C  
- Bengaluru City – 34.4°C  
- Chamarajanagar – 36.3°C  
- Chitradurga – 35°C  
- Davanagere – 35°C  
- Mandya – 34°C  
- Mysuru – 34°C  

Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office

The rising heat has left citizens worried about water shortages, power consumption, and overall discomfort ahead of the actual summer season. Experts suggest that climate change and urbanization are contributing factors to this early temperature spike.  

With temperatures already climbing to record levels, residents should stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat. 

