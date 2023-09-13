Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: KR Puram - Byappanahalli metro inspection to commence from today

    The Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru, part of the Purple Line, is set for inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on September 13 and 14, paving the way for its public opening. The extended line will offer improved convenience for passengers.

    Bengaluru: KR Puram - Byappanahalli metro inspection to commence from today
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    The eagerly awaited Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru is set to undergo inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on September 13 and 14, as confirmed by the Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation (BMRCL).

    This metro line, known as the Purple Line, spans 13.71 km, connecting KR Puram and Whitefield. Six months after the inauguration of this metro line, the 2 km stretch between Byappanahlli and KR Puram has been successfully completed, along with an additional 1.9 km section between Kengeri and Challaghatta. Consequently, the BMRCL has decided to simultaneously open both of these extended lines for public use.

    Bengaluru’s entire Purple line metro likely to be fully operational by September 15: BMRCL

    To ensure the safety of passengers, a team of safety commissioners will conduct a two-day inspection of the Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line. This CMRS team, consisting of around ten officers, will conduct various checks on this route in multiple groups.

    The CMRS inspection will primarily focus on assessing the normal train speed, turning capabilities, power flow, station infrastructure, and passenger safety measures. Moreover, since the entire 43 km purple line will be operational, various information, including train schedules and the signalling system, will be reviewed by BMRCL officials. 

    Following this inspection, the Kengeri-Challaghatta route will also be assessed, and the necessary documents have already been submitted to the Safety Commissioner, according to BMRCL.

    "Starting today, the CMRS team will commence the inspection of the Byappanahalli - KR Puram metro line. Once the inspection of Kengeri-Challaghatta is completed, the route will be opened for public traffic," stated Yashwant Chauhan, CPRO of BMRCL.

    Bengaluru Metro: Survey shows 95% people prefer using Namma Metro over vehicles

    While the KR Puram - Whitefield Metro commercial service has been operational since March, passengers using the purple line have faced inconvenience due to the unavailability of the Byappanahalli - KR Puram route. With the extended route in operation, passengers will be able to travel directly from Challaghatta to Whitefield, offering convenience to those heading towards Mysore from the Kengeri-Challaghatta metro start point.

    Concerns Over Byappanahalli Skywalk

    Commuters have expressed dissatisfaction with the congestion and inconvenience faced at the Byappanahalli metro station's skywalk. The four-foot-wide skywalk, which is a critical passage for daily travellers, has caused problems during peak hours. Employees and commuters have called for a separate escalator to be installed for smoother access. Suryanarayan Murthy, the President of the BMRCL Employees Union, has urged authorities to address this issue for the convenience of the public.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
