Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has been ranked third among government cancer hospitals in India and fifth overall nationwide in The Week–Hansa Research Survey 2025, reflecting its advanced technology, treatment standards.

The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, one of Karnataka’s most prestigious healthcare institutions, has achieved a significant national distinction by securing the third position among government hospitals for cancer care in the country and emerging as the top-ranked cancer hospital in the state. The recognition comes from The Week–Hansa Research Survey 2025, which evaluates hospitals across India based on multiple performance indicators.

Strong National Standing in Latest Survey

According to the survey, the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has been ranked fifth overall in India when both private and government hospitals are considered. Among government-run cancer hospitals, the institute stands third nationally, behind PGIMER, Chandigarh, which secured the top position, and AIIMS, New Delhi, which ranked second.

World-Class Treatment Through Advanced Technology

The report attributes Kidwai’s high ranking to its adoption of state-of-the-art medical technologies and its consistent delivery of world-class cancer treatment. The institute has steadily strengthened its clinical infrastructure, ensuring that patients receive care comparable to leading international standards.

Focus on Advanced Care and Public Outreach

Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology offers advanced, technology-driven cancer care on par with Western countries, while also prioritising public awareness and early detection.

“We are always at the forefront of spreading awareness about cancer prevention and the importance of early diagnosis,” said Dr T. Naveen, Director of the institute.

Peripheral Cancer Units Improve Access to Treatment

Dr Naveen further noted that the establishment of peripheral cancer units across Karnataka has significantly improved access to timely diagnosis and treatment. These centres enable quicker check-ups and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those from rural and underserved regions, reinforcing Kidwai’s role as a leader in comprehensive cancer care.