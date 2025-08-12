Bengaluru and Nagoya City, Japan, have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen economic and business ties, promote industrial information exchange, encourage entrepreneurship, and foster human resource collaboration.

Bengaluru: In a step toward enhancing economic cooperation, Mayor of Nagoya City, Ichiro Hirosawa, and the administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Giri Nath, signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to promote economic exchange between the City of Nagoya, Japan, and Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday, said a press release. This Joint Declaration of Intent was formally signed in Vikas Soudha, with the goal of promoting sister-city relations between Nagoya and Bengaluru.

Information Sharing to Boost Industrial Collaboration

With the shared vision of fostering deeper economic ties, the declaration outlines the areas of cooperation, such as information sharing, under which both cities will exchange information on their respective industrial trends to promote economic engagement. This information will be made accessible to business enterprises and relevant stakeholders.

Business Promotion: Both cities will encourage entrepreneurs and business entities to explore business expansion opportunities, particularly in sectors where each city holds strategic industrial strengths.

Human Resource Exchange: To further enhance the economic development of both regions, the cities will encourage human resource exchange through cooperation between universities and other relevant institutions in their respective areas.

BBMP Officials Highlight Growth Potential

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of BBMP, Tushar Giri Nath, stated that Nagoya is a beautiful city, and he hopes that more companies from Nagoya will establish a presence in Bengaluru.

Chief Commissioner BBMP, Maheshwar Rao, emphasised that the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent with Nagoya City will serve as a significant boost to business growth and will pave the way for more Japanese companies to invest in Bengaluru.

Nagoya Mayor Welcomes Stronger Business Links

Mayor of Nagoya, Ichiro Hirosawa, expressed his delight, noting that Bengaluru already hosts many enterprises, and the Joint Declaration of Intent with BBMP marks a positive step toward promoting economic exchange between the two cities.

The event was attended by Special Commissioners Harish Kumar K., Karigowda, Preeti Gehlot, representatives from the City of Nagoya, representatives from BCIC, and other dignitaries and officials.