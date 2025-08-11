PM Narendra Modi praised Bengaluru as a "Symbol of New India" during the launch of the Metro Phase-3 project. He highlighted the city’s role in India’s growth and flagged off three Vande Bharat trains, boosting urban infrastructure.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the growth of Bengaluru and said that Karnataka's capital, as a city, has become a symbol of the rise of New India.

Addressing at the event regarding laying of foundation stone, inauguration of various projects in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, “We are seeing Bengaluru emerging as a city that has become a symbol of the rise of New India. A city that has philosophy in its soul and technology in its actions. A city that has hoisted India's flag on the global IT map.”

Commends Hard Work And Talent Behind Bengaluru’s Success

PM Modi lauded the hard work of those who helped in the rise of Bengaluru.

"If there is anyone behind this success story of Bengaluru, it is the people here, your hard work and your talent," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that urban planning and urban infrastructure are huge requirements for our cities in the 21st century.

"We also have to prepare cities like Bengaluru for the future. In the past, the Government of India has launched schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees for Bengaluru. Today this campaign is gaining new momentum. The Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line has been inaugurated today. The foundation stone of Metro Phase-3 has also been laid," he said.

Rs 15,610 Crore Metro Project To Connect Key City Hubs

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 15,610-crore Metro Phase-3 project, which will cover more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations, connecting residential, commercial, industrial and educational hubs.

At KSR Railway Station, he flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune, as part of the government's push to modernise Indian Railways and improve travel standards.