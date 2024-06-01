Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings'

    In Bengaluru, a police raid on a Domlur spa uncovered a prostitution racket, leading to the arrest of manager Mani and the rescue of two women from Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. Spa owner Uppen Rathi surrendered later. Authorities urge public assistance to eliminate such illicit activities masquerading as legitimate businesses.

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa manager arrested for alleged prostitution service on pretence of 'happy endings' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    The Indiranagar police in Bengaluru recently raided a spa in Domlur, uncovering a prostitution racket allegedly operating under the guise of spa services. Following a tip-off, police officers conducted the raid on May 29, resulting in the arrest of the spa manager and the rescue of two women from outside the state.

    During the raid, police arrested Mani, the manager of the spa. The owner of the spa, Uppen Rathi, has since surrendered to authorities, and the search continues for his arrest.

    Bengaluru: Youtuber exposes alleged prostitution at Majestic underpass, see what happens next

    The two women rescued during the raid are from Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. They were reportedly forced into prostitution by the spa management. According to police officials, the women were brought to the spa with promises of legitimate work but were instead coerced into illegal activities.

    Bengaluru spa caught in sex racket, 3 girls rescued

    During the inquiry, Mani admitted to facilitating illegal activities. He revealed that he made money by attracting customers under the pretence of offering services like cross massage, body-to-body massage, and "happy endings." Mani is currently in judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Police have registered a case at the Indiranagar police station.

    Authorities are determined to clamp down on such illicit activities in the city. They urge anyone with information regarding similar operations to come forward and assist in their efforts to eradicate prostitution rings masquerading as legitimate businesses.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days vkp

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefield residents cry for help over increasing menace of young PG tenants' night chaos (WATCH)

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation? vkp

    Why did Karnataka government form SIT to probe scam in Valmiki Corporation?

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days vkp

    Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru 15 days early; IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

    Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5 gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5

    Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs gcw

    Want to buy a 7 seater car? Check out THESE upcoming SUVs

    Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery RBA

    Was Rajesh Khanna's bungalow 'Ashirwad' CURSED? Know about this 'Carter Road' house mystery

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death osf

    England pacer Chris Woakes takes break from cricket to mourn father's death

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon