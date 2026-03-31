Bengaluru will fine residents for not segregating waste from April 1 under new rules. First-time offenders face ₹500, rising to ₹1,000 for repeat violations, as authorities push stricter waste management.

Bengaluru residents, listen up! If you don't separate your garbage, you'll have to pay a fine starting April 1. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. is getting strict about this.

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The Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 will officially kick in from this date. According to these rules, everyone must separate their wet and dry waste before handing it over. Even the people who collect and dispose of the garbage have been told to only transport segregated waste. To make sure everyone follows the rule, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. is launching a special drive from April 1. This will be carried out by Linkworkers and the Solid Waste Management team.

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The authorities have decided to fine anyone who doesn't give segregated waste. If you're caught mixing your garbage, you'll be fined ₹500 the first time. If you do it again, the fine doubles to ₹1,000. The public has been asked to divide their waste into four types: wet, dry, sanitary waste, and special care waste.

Instructions for waste collectors

The drivers and helpers of the auto tippers that collect garbage have also been clearly told to accept only segregated waste. They must also wear their uniforms, gloves, face masks, gumboots, and other safety equipment while on duty.

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