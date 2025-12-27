A 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Bengaluru’s Agrahara Layout after a heated dispute over her job. The accused surrendered to police following the murder, which has raised concerns over rising domestic violence cases.

A horrific incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a husband allegedly murdered his wife following ongoing disputes over her job. The tragic event occurred in Agrahara Layout, under the jurisdiction of the Sampigehalli police station, and has shocked the local community. The deceased, 39-year-old Ayesha Siddiqui, reportedly faced repeated disagreements with her husband, Sayyed Jabi, regarding her work at a massage parlour.The accused surrendered to the police shortly after the incident, and authorities have registered a case of murder.

Husband Disapproved of Wife's Job

According to preliminary police investigations, Ayesha Siddiqui was employed at a massage parlour, which her husband, Sayyed Jabi, strongly disapproved of. He repeatedly instructed her not to continue working there and expressed suspicion about her employment. On the night of December 26, a heated argument broke out between the couple over this issue. The confrontation escalated, and in a fit of rage, Sayyed Jabi allegedly slit his wife’s throat, killing her on the spot.

Third Marriage for Wife, Second for Husband

Notably, this was Ayesha Siddiqui’s third marriage and Sayyed Jabi’s second. The couple had married only three months ago. Reports indicate that cracks in their marital life appeared within days of the wedding, with increasing suspicion, quarrels, and disagreements contributing to a tense domestic environment.

Arrest and Investigation

After committing the murder, Sayyed Jabi voluntarily surrendered at the Sampigehalli police station. The police have arrested him on murder charges and have begun the next phase of the investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the crime, including the couple’s domestic disputes and prior history.

Public Alarm Over Marital Violence

This tragic incident has alarmed the local community and highlighted the severe consequences of unresolved family disputes. It serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with domestic discord and the urgent need for awareness regarding marital conflicts.